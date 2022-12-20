Is Ryan Seacrest gay? A look into the media personality's relationship life

As same-sex marriages/relationships have become more prevalent in the entertainment sector, people have continued to raise their prying eyes on the relationships of many celebrities. Accordingly, Ryan Seacrest, the host of American Idol and co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, has continued to leave fans in the dark about his sexual orientation. So, then, is Ryan Seacrest gay?

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is a top Hollywood star. He is an American television and radio host, actor, writer, businessman, and television personality. He is as well known as the producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Despite his many victories, he often makes others believe he is gay.

Profile summary

Full name Ryan John Seacrest Gender Male Date of birth 24 December 1974 Age 48 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetre 171 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Body measurement in inches 40-33-14 Shoe size 12 (US) Eye colour Green Hair colour Light brown Father Gary Lee Seacrest Mother Constance Marie Siblings Meredith Seacrest Marital status In a relationship Spouse Aubrey Paige School Dunwoody High School University University of Georgia Profession Actor, media personality, writer, Television producer Net worth $450 million Social media presence Instagram

Is Ryan Seacrest gay or straight?

He is reportedly straight. However, the well-known American television personality has yet to confirm or contradict the widespread belief that he is gay. Then again, according to a sneak glimpse at his dating history, he has solely dated women.

Why do people say Ryan Secrest is gay?

Several reasons have raised this speculation for many reasons. Below are some of them.

Gay Jokes

Ryan's constant homosexual jokes on live television shows are one of the triggers to this thought. On one of the episodes of American Idol, Ryan had a banter of words on his sexuality with one of the show's judges, Simon Cowell, alongside Randy Jackson.

Ryan Seacrest accepts the Luminary Award at the 15th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards at Sheraton Universal Hotel. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Simon Cowell disclosed that Ryan Seacrest's favourite song was Its Raining Men, and Randy Jackson also made similar jokes questioning Ryan's sexuality. On the other hand, Ryan stated that Cowell listened to YMCA at the Manhole.

Again, Cowell usually calls Seacrest "Sweetheart." In addition, on one of the episodes of American Idol in October 2014, Cowell suggested Seacrest should know whether a contestant's high heels were fashionable and even told Seacrest to "come out" of the closet.

He also failed to give a straight answer when he was asked if Ryan Seacrest was gay or not, and this raised many specks of dust and propelled thoughts on if Ryan was homosexual. But then, Ryan Seacrest claimed he was only joking with words and never meant to be a mean free-spirited person when he made gay jokes on American Idol.

Dressing and behaviour

He sometimes behaves in a feminine way and makes advances to men. During an episode on American Idol, he yanked a man from the audience to dance with him. He also made lustful comments about a known gay Adam Lambert.

Aside from this, Ryan has a high sense of fashion. He dresses well in a suit, but then, he has made some appearances on red carpets with female wear, and he appreciates women's clothing.

Speculations of Julianne Hough

On a live show, Ryan's ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough claimed she was 18 when Seacrest asked her out. However, she doubted him and declared openly on the show that she "thought Ryan Seacrest was gay." But then, it was false, and they began dating.

Who is Ryan Seacrest dating?

Ryan is in a relationship with Aubrey Paige Pentcosky. Aubrey is a model who hails from Austin, Texas. The couple met in May 2021 but kept their relationship private till June 2021, when they confirmed it. She is in her 20s, while Ryan is in his 40s.

Nevertheless, since the inception of his career in 2002, the television personality has had a long dating history with several women. Here is a rundown of some of his past relationships.

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest are seen in Midtown, New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Erica Lancellotti (2002-2003)

This was Ryan's first relationship. Erica is a successful entrepreneur. Though much is unknown about their relationship, it ended in a year.

Shana Wall (2003-2005)

Model and actress Shana's relationship began in 2003 but dissolved in 2005. They were rumoured to have reconnected after a decade of being apart. However, this was unconfirmed.

Teri Hatcher (2006)

In March 2006, Ryan Seacrest and the star of Desperate Housewives Hatcher were photographed kissing in public. Although it was their third date, she later admitted in an interview with Oprah that he called the same day they kissed and said, "I don't think I can do this with you."

Jasmine Waltz (2009)

Ryan had a brief romance with reality TV personality, bartender, and fashion model Jasmine. It started in 2009 but eventually came to an end. They were rumoured to have reconnected in 2014. However, this proved to be untrue.

Julianne Hough (2010-2013)

One of the longest and most well-known relationships with playboy was with Julianne. Julianne is a dancer and actress who took first place on Dancing With The Stars. With busy schedules being the rumoured cause for the separation, their relationship was on and off for only three years.

Shayna Taylor (2013-2020)

Shayna is a chef and a model. During their passionate times together, she and Ryan relocated from Los Angeles to New York City, and however, they frequently broke up until deciding to part ways in 2020.

Ryan had affairs with several well-known celebrities, including Renee Blythewood, Hilary Cruz, Dominique Piek, and Sophia Monk.

Is Ryan Seacrest gay? His dating history demonstrates that he is not. With his various jokes and persona, he continues to steer followers in the opposite direction. Nonetheless, her relationship with Aubrey Paige suggests that he is straight.

As published on Yen.com.gh, celebrity basketball player Dennis Rodman's daughter Alexis Rodman is fast gaining fame.

Though she tries to keep a private life, some of her information cannot be hidden from the media. So, what does she do? Check out some facts about her from the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh