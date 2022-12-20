Global site navigation

Is Ryan Seacrest gay? A look into the media personality's relationship life
Is Ryan Seacrest gay? A look into the media personality's relationship life

by  Favour Adeaga

As same-sex marriages/relationships have become more prevalent in the entertainment sector, people have continued to raise their prying eyes on the relationships of many celebrities. Accordingly, Ryan Seacrest, the host of American Idol and co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, has continued to leave fans in the dark about his sexual orientation. So, then, is Ryan Seacrest gay?

Is Ryan Seacrest gay?
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest is a top Hollywood star. He is an American television and radio host, actor, writer, businessman, and television personality. He is as well known as the producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Despite his many victories, he often makes others believe he is gay.

Profile summary

Full name Ryan John Seacrest
GenderMale
Date of birth24 December 1974
Age48 years old (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetre171
Weight in pounds152
Weight in kilograms69
Body measurement in inches40-33-14
Shoe size12 (US)
Eye colourGreen
Hair colourLight brown
FatherGary Lee Seacrest
MotherConstance Marie
SiblingsMeredith Seacrest
Marital statusIn a relationship
SpouseAubrey Paige
SchoolDunwoody High School
UniversityUniversity of Georgia
ProfessionActor, media personality, writer, Television producer
Net worth$450 million
Social media presenceInstagram

Is Ryan Seacrest gay or straight?

He is reportedly straight. However, the well-known American television personality has yet to confirm or contradict the widespread belief that he is gay. Then again, according to a sneak glimpse at his dating history, he has solely dated women.

Why do people say Ryan Secrest is gay?

Several reasons have raised this speculation for many reasons. Below are some of them.

Gay Jokes

Ryan's constant homosexual jokes on live television shows are one of the triggers to this thought. On one of the episodes of American Idol, Ryan had a banter of words on his sexuality with one of the show's judges, Simon Cowell, alongside Randy Jackson.

why do people say ryan seacrest is gay?
Ryan Seacrest accepts the Luminary Award at the 15th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards at Sheraton Universal Hotel. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Getty Images

Simon Cowell disclosed that Ryan Seacrest's favourite song was Its Raining Men, and Randy Jackson also made similar jokes questioning Ryan's sexuality. On the other hand, Ryan stated that Cowell listened to YMCA at the Manhole.

Again, Cowell usually calls Seacrest "Sweetheart." In addition, on one of the episodes of American Idol in October 2014, Cowell suggested Seacrest should know whether a contestant's high heels were fashionable and even told Seacrest to "come out" of the closet.

He also failed to give a straight answer when he was asked if Ryan Seacrest was gay or not, and this raised many specks of dust and propelled thoughts on if Ryan was homosexual. But then, Ryan Seacrest claimed he was only joking with words and never meant to be a mean free-spirited person when he made gay jokes on American Idol.

Dressing and behaviour

He sometimes behaves in a feminine way and makes advances to men. During an episode on American Idol, he yanked a man from the audience to dance with him. He also made lustful comments about a known gay Adam Lambert.

Aside from this, Ryan has a high sense of fashion. He dresses well in a suit, but then, he has made some appearances on red carpets with female wear, and he appreciates women's clothing.

Speculations of Julianne Hough

On a live show, Ryan's ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough claimed she was 18 when Seacrest asked her out. However, she doubted him and declared openly on the show that she "thought Ryan Seacrest was gay." But then, it was false, and they began dating.

Who is Ryan Seacrest dating?

Ryan is in a relationship with Aubrey Paige Pentcosky. Aubrey is a model who hails from Austin, Texas. The couple met in May 2021 but kept their relationship private till June 2021, when they confirmed it. She is in her 20s, while Ryan is in his 40s.

Nevertheless, since the inception of his career in 2002, the television personality has had a long dating history with several women. Here is a rundown of some of his past relationships.

who is ryan seacrest dating?
Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest are seen in Midtown, New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Source: Getty Images

Erica Lancellotti (2002-2003)

This was Ryan's first relationship. Erica is a successful entrepreneur. Though much is unknown about their relationship, it ended in a year.

Shana Wall (2003-2005)

Model and actress Shana's relationship began in 2003 but dissolved in 2005. They were rumoured to have reconnected after a decade of being apart. However, this was unconfirmed.

Teri Hatcher (2006)

In March 2006, Ryan Seacrest and the star of Desperate Housewives Hatcher were photographed kissing in public. Although it was their third date, she later admitted in an interview with Oprah that he called the same day they kissed and said, "I don't think I can do this with you."

Jasmine Waltz (2009)

Ryan had a brief romance with reality TV personality, bartender, and fashion model Jasmine. It started in 2009 but eventually came to an end. They were rumoured to have reconnected in 2014. However, this proved to be untrue.

Julianne Hough (2010-2013)

One of the longest and most well-known relationships with playboy was with Julianne. Julianne is a dancer and actress who took first place on Dancing With The Stars. With busy schedules being the rumoured cause for the separation, their relationship was on and off for only three years.

Shayna Taylor (2013-2020)

Shayna is a chef and a model. During their passionate times together, she and Ryan relocated from Los Angeles to New York City, and however, they frequently broke up until deciding to part ways in 2020.

Ryan had affairs with several well-known celebrities, including Renee Blythewood, Hilary Cruz, Dominique Piek, and Sophia Monk.

Is Ryan Seacrest gay? His dating history demonstrates that he is not. With his various jokes and persona, he continues to steer followers in the opposite direction. Nonetheless, her relationship with Aubrey Paige suggests that he is straight.

As published on Yen.com.gh, celebrity basketball player Dennis Rodman's daughter Alexis Rodman is fast gaining fame.

Though she tries to keep a private life, some of her information cannot be hidden from the media. So, what does she do? Check out some facts about her from the post.

