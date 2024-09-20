Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown joined Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, as the newest brand ambassador of Ghandour Cosmetics

The dancehall musician attended Nana Ama McBrown's unveiling event to support and praise her for the new accomplishment

Many fans thronged to social media to congratulate Nana Ama McBrown for her new brand ambassadorial deal

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has been outdoored as the newest brand ambassador for Ghandour Cosmetics.

Stonebwoy hypes Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown joined dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, as the latest Ghanaian celebrity to bag an endorsement deal with the beauty care products giant.

Ghandour Cosmetics held a small event at the company's premises to unveil the Onua Showtime TV show host, who was recently named an ambassador for Kivo products, to the public and the media.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy attended the unveiling ceremony to support and congratulate the actress for joining the Ghandour cosmetics family.

The dancehall artiste was spotted praising Nana Ama McBrown as she signed her contract and exchanged it with Tanal Ghandour, the CEO and Board Chair of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited. He later led the applause for the actress during a photo session after her unveiling.

Stonebwoy and Nana Ama McBrown have had an excellent relationship for many years. The actress was among many Ghanaian and international celebrities who congratulated the BHIM President after his recent graduation from GIMPA.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Nana Ama McBrown

Many fans thronged to the comment section to praise and congratulate Nana Ama McBrown for bagging another big ambassadorial deal. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

KBoat commented:

"No degree but see how she keeps on shining 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Juno (JD) commented:

"She said it on Onua showtime for long time for them to sign her again Congratulations."

awuraama92 commented:

"Wow, when grace is at work all protocols are put on hold indeed the grace of God has spoken for you queen Mcbrown 🥰."

arlysdoku commented:

"Congratulations Queen of hearts 💖."

Reggie commented:

"I tap into this grace 🙏🙏🙏congratulations dear."

Kojo kumpong commented:

"Too much Nana Congratulations 🥰🥰 you are blessed."

McBrown invites Kar Lite to Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown invited TikToker Kar Lite for a guest appearance on her Onua Showtime TV show.

The actress danced to Kar Lite's viral Kivo song on an episode of her show and extended the invitation to the social media sensation.

