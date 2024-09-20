The office of the Asantehene has warned political parties to keep campaign materials away from historic Asante site

The office of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warned political parties to not put campaign materials around the Manhyia Palace and other historic Asante sites.

A spokesperson for the palace warned of dire consequences against any party that defies this directive.

Videos and photos showed the statue of Komfo Anokye in NPP colours.

This was in response to a video on social media showing a statue of Okomfo Anokye draped in the colours of the New Patriotic Party.

The spokesperson told Opemsuo Radio that people who flouted the directive would be summoned to the Manhyia place.

“…is disrespectful to go and hang party colours around the effigy of Okomfo Anokye or our Queen Mother; it is disrespectful," he said.

Asantehene will not tolerate any intimidation

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II strongly warned Asanteman's detractors to be wary of their actions against the Akan state.

He noted that Asanteman will not entertain any actions that undermine and truncate its development.

The Asantehene was speaking during the Kuntunkuni durbar, which commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War of 1874 and the return of some of the looted artefacts from the war.

The Asantehene further called on Asantes to express the same patriotism and love for Asanteman as their forebears did during the Sagrenti War.

According to him, Asantes should be willing to lay down their lives to defend Asanteman and ensure its perpetual prosperity and continuity.

NAPO unveiled as running mate before Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warned Matthew Opoku Prempeh against undermining Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The advice was given during the outdooring ceremony of the New Patriotic Party running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo urged Opoku Prempeh to be humble and serve diligently to win his party's victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh