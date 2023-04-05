Famous Catholic priest Father Campbell has received commendations for building a mosque for Muslim lepers at Weija Leprosarium

The mosque was commissioned to mark the 77th birthday of the priest with a track record of helping lepers in the country

Father Campbell founded the Lepers Aid Committee and has operated leprosariums in Weija, Ho, Nkanchina, and Kokofu

Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary, Father Campbell, has built a mosque for Muslim lepers at Weija Leprosarium to facilitate the religious devotion of Muslim lepers.

Father Campbell builds a mosque for Muslim lepers. Photo credit: Christ the King Parish Accra and Awal Mohammed

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, chairman of the Hajj Board, commissioned the mosque on behalf of Vice President Dr Bawumia to commemorate the Irish-born priest's 77th birthday.

Awal Mohammed, a spokesman for the National Patriotic Party, took to his Facebook page to praise the beloved man of God for his exceptional compassion for all lepers in his care, including Muslims, despite being a Christian. He wrote:

To honour his 77th birthday, Rev Father Andrew Campbell built this mosque at the Weija Leprosarium. The Muslim lepers who have been healed in the Leprosarium will be able to worship at the mosque.

Father Campbell arrived in Ghana by boat in 1971 and founded the Weija Leprosarium in 1993.

He advocates for Ghanaians, especially families, to embrace and integrate leprosy patients into their communities.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Father Campbell bemoaned the stigmatization of lepers, including those healed.

He emphasised that such people should be treated with respect and refuted the idea that once a leper, always a leper.

The Catholic priest said:

Several years ago, a guy selling mangoes came to the Holy Spirit Church in Accra. It was my first meeting with a leper. I was terrified and unsure of how to respond

Since then, he has devoted himself to educating the public about leprosy stigmatisation, which, in his opinion, also occurs in hospitals.

