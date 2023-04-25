International Maritime Hospital history, services offered, branches, contacts

Ghana has about 1,300 private and 1,800 public healthcare facilities, including The International Maritime Hospital. IMaH is a private medical centre offering world-class services and facilities in Accra. What are some of these services offered at the International Maritime Hospital?

As seen in most cases, private facilities generally provide better services than public facilities. In the case of health care, the standard of treatment and access to modern equipment is different from that of public facilities, which in turn affects the standard of care administered to patients.

International Maritime Hospital history

The Maritime Hospital is a subsidiary of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority. It is a private healthcare facility located in Tewa, Ghana. The healthcare facility was built by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in 2016 but became operational and opened partially to the public in October 2017.

It is also one of the health centres in Ghana that offers helipad services. It is a 24hr hospital that is open throughout the year, holidays and weekends included. Additionally, it has a 130-bed capacity.

What is the vision of IMaH?

IMaH's vision is,

To become the preferred Centre of Excellence in client-focused and specialized healthcare service delivery in the West African sub-region and beyond.

Services offered at IMaH Hospital

The International Maritime Hospital is open 24/7 throughout the year, including holidays. However, specific days are set for specific clinical services. Here is a breakdown of when some of these services are offered.

Day Services Monday General surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Paediatric, Physiotherapy, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dental, Eye. Tuesday Paediatrics, Dietetics, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Physician specialist, Family medicine, Physiotherapy, Dental, eye. Wednesday Dermatology, Wellness clinic, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Cardiology, Physiotherapy, Psychiatry/Clinical Psychology, Dental, Eye, Pulmonology. Thursday Physician specialist, Urology, Dietetics, Haematology, Gastroenterology, Physiotherapy, Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Family medicine, Dental, Eye. Friday Nephrology, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Physiotherapy, Dental. Saturday E.N.T., Physiotherapy, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthodontics.

More of the services offered at IMaH include:

Accidents and emergency

Acute & Critical Care (ICU & HDU)

Kidney Diseases & Dialysis

MRI

General Surgery

Clinical Laboratory

Nutrition & Diet therapy

Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy

Oxygen production

Clinical Pathology Services

International Maritime Hospital contact details

The facility can be reached through their phone number, which is the fastest way to . However, they also have social media pages where one can send them a message.

Phone: +233 (0) 303220030

+233 (0) 303220030 Facebook : @IMaH.GPHA

: @IMaH.GPHA Instagram : @imah_ghana

: @imah_ghana Twitter : @imah_ghana

: @imah_ghana Email address: info@imah.com.gh

What is the name of the best hospital in Ghana?

There is no sure way to determine the overall best when it comes to hospital ranking. The list may vary from one person to another based on their experiences. However, most healthcare facilities are equipped with the state of the art equipment to offer high quality services. For instance, International Maritime Hospital offer helipad services.

Fast facts about the International Maritime Hospital

Who is the International Maritime Hospital CEO? Dr Akwasi Afriyie Achampong is the Chief Executive Officer of the International Maritime Hospital. How much does it cost to see a dermatologist in Ghana? The cost varies depending on the facility and the condition for which you are getting treatment. Who built the Maritime Hospital? The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority built it. Is International Maritime Hospital a private or government facility? It is a private healthcare facility that offers specialised services and is open throughout the year. Where is International Maritime Hospital located? It has only one branch located in Tema Community 3, Ghana. What is the total bed capacity at the Maritime International Hospital? It boasts a 130-bed capacity.

The Maritime International Hospital offers high-quality medical services to its clients. Whether you need routine medical check-ups or complex surgical operations, IMaH is able to provide its patients with a personalised care plan.

