A Ghanaian man who has a container house in Sunyani has shared a video of its interior

The container house has a sleeping area, a kitchen, a washroom, a workspace, and a loft

Several TikTokers have reacted to the post, with many describing the house as beautiful

A Ghanaian man, who lives in Accra and is into livestock farming in Sunyani in the Bono Region, has shown the container home he lives in when he visits his farm.

The man, who goes by the TikTok name @farminginafrica_official, in a video, gave viewers a tour of the land on which the container house sits.

In the video, he said the container is 40 feet in size, sitting on a plot of land. The farmer said he did not want to put up a huge building, so he got a container and grew grass and other trees on the rest of the land.

Source: TikTok

“This is one plot of land. I didn’t want to build anything like a huge house here. I wanted something simple so that I can come here and spend some time here. I love green so the first thing I did was to plant grass.”

The man, @farminginafrica_official, showed the sleeping area, a kitchen, a washroom, a workspace, and a loft of the container house, which has all the basic necessities one will need to stay in a home.

Ghanaians react to container house built on a farm

Several Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the house, with many appreciating its beauty.

@mamasuccess8 said:

Wow what a beautiful house. Anytime you go there with yr family, invite me also

@Win_Gee asked:

Is it too warm on a sunny day, and what did u use as an insulator

@1debbie_afia said:

Can I get an estimate if I want to have a similar thing in Tema on my small compound, please

@Specialbecca mentioned:

wow nice one dear I love it

@Tidas said:

that my dream house

Watch the video below:

Couple transform two containers into a beautiful house

The farmer, @farminginafrica_official, is not the first to convert a shipping container into a house. A husband and wife duo, known by their TitTok handle @creativecabins, earlier shared a video of their container home.

Before everything came together beautifully, the two shipping containers were apart as woodwork was underway. In the video, there was concrete flooring that showed some foundation.

When the completed project was posted, several people were amazed, while some asked how much it would cost to build something similar.

Source: YEN.com.gh