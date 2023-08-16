A young Ghanaian in his late twenties is putting up estate homes in Sunyani in the Bono Region to help address housing issues in the area

Kwasi Takyi is currently building a gated community with eight apartments where there are three-bedroom houses each

The CEO of Parent Estate Company Limited said they have plans to build more apartments in the region and other places in Ghana

A Ghanaian man is changing the estate narrative by putting up luxurious estate homes in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

In a video, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Parent Estate Company Limited, Kwasi Takyi, said there are three-bedroom apartments in a gated community.

The story building has one bedroom downstairs, which can be converted into a guest room. There is a big hall, a spacious kitchen, a dining area down, and a guest washroom downstairs.

The top floor has the other two bedrooms that are all ensuite. The rooms have built-in wardrobes.

Even though the house is uncompleted, Kwasi told Zionfelix they are hoping to finish the estate in three months.

The young man, who is in his twenties, said they build homes for sale. The one they are putting up now is for rental only.

Watch the video below:

