Ghana is a low-lying country but has many high mountains littered across the nation where tourists visit

The mountains in Ghana serve a number of purposes like tourist attractions and prayer grounds for fervent Christians

They are rock formations that have existed for thousands of years and have become national heritages which Ghana can be proud of

Ghana boasts of many high mountains. Many of which formed before the nation ever existed. In this article, YEN.com.gh writes about Ghana's highest mountains and where they are located in the country.

Mount Afadja

With a height of 2,887 feet, Mount Afadja is the tallest peak in Ghana. It is located in the Agumatsa Range, close to the Volta settlements of Liati and Gbledi. The word "Avadzeto," which means at war with the Bush in the Ewe language, is where the mountain gets its name.

The mountain, which is protected by Ghana's tropical woods, is a haven for numerous plant and animal species. The ecological zone is home to more than 33 different animal species and 300 different butterfly species.

Mount Edouka

Mount Edouka is Ghana's second-highest peak, with a height of 2,542 feet. Its territory includes Badou in Togo. A vast variety of plants and wildlife grow and flourish easily in the mountain region's tropical environment.

It is challenging to monitor the biodiversity due to Mount Edouka's location in the rainforests that divide Ghana and Togo. Although there aren't many wild creatures in these tropical forests, there are many insects, birds, lizards, and monkeys.

Mount Atiwiredu

Mount Atiwiredu is found in the Akyem-Abuakwa region of southeastern Ghana. The mountain rises to 2,539 feet above sea level.

The mountain range stretches north-south with steep-sided hills and fairly flat summits. The Atewa Range is the only remaining evidence of the Cenozoic Peneplain that covered southern Ghana. The mountain has bauxite-containing soils.

Kwamisa Mountain

The highest point of Ghana's Kwamisa Mountain is 2,479 feet above sea level and is located close to the Kwamisa Forest Reserve. Kwamisa Mountain is subject to the Harmattan winds from January to March.

