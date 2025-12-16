Real estate developer and project manager Ola Jomi shared that building bungalows was more cost-effective than constructing multi-storey buildings

He warned that cantilevers and overhanging structures, while visually appealing, required much more steel and concrete than most people realised

Ola Jomi stressed the importance of having a reliable quantity surveyor throughout the project

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ola Jomi, who is a realtor, project manager and property developer, better known on TikTok as the Real Estate Egghead, offered valuable insights for people looking to create a quality home on a limited budget.

Real estate expert Ola Jomi shares tips for building on a tight budget. Image credit: Freepik, Ola Jomi

Source: TikTok

The first rule that Ola Jomi stated was to build horizontally instead of vertically.

He said that building bungalows is less expensive to build than building a storey house, due to the high amount of concrete and steel that is needed for suspended slabs.

To back up his point, he gave an example from his school years, where the majority of his high school consisted of bungalows with only one storey, which was the library.

Ola Jomi mentioned that the government recognised back in 1988 that it was more economical to build horizontally, provided the soil type wasn't marshy.

Today, due to a lack of land and high prices, most people are using the vertical options for building; they do not think that it is less expensive than horizontal.

Second rule for building on tight budget

The second rule that Ola Jomi has focused on involves design selections.

He stated that those on a tight budget should not use cantilevers, which are the sections of a home that protrude from the side, resulting in an attractive and luxurious appearance.

Ola Jomi encourages utilising the importance of seeking assistance from professionals. when building a home.

He believes that a builder must see his/her quantity surveyor as a close friend/project manager and involve the quantity surveyor in all cost-related decisions from the beginning of planning, during all phases of execution, and when making changes after work begins.

He also urges his builders to take their quantity surveyors' estimates seriously, let the quantity surveyors control their costs during construction, and avoid the impulsive introduction of new "fancy" ideas if they are working on a budget.

Watch the video of his explanation below:

By following these straightforward and practical guidelines, Ola Jomi is confident that many more people can build aesthetically pleasing homes at reasonable prices without any worries over finances in the building process.

TikTok lists Offinso house at GH₵ 50,000 , draws skepticism. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

3-bedroom house listed for GH₵ 50,000 caused buzz

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a 3-bedroom house listed on TikTok for only GH₵ 50,000 generated significant online conversation, with many people doubting the listing's authenticity.

The home attracted attention because of its low price despite being large, furnished, and featuring Turkish doors, an air conditioning unit, and a beautiful design inside and out.

The owner maintained that the sale was valid and repeatedly assured potential buyers that the deal was genuine.

Source: YEN.com.gh