A three-bedroom house in Offinso, Kumasi, was listed on TikTok for just GH₵ 50,000, raising doubts about its authenticity.

The house featured Turkish doors, air conditioning, and attractive interior and exterior designs, making the low price even more incomprehensible

Despite the owner’s repeated assurances, social media users remained cautious, speculating about hidden issues or possible hauntings

A 3-Bedroom House listed on TikTok for only GH₵ 50,000 has generated quite a bit of conversation online, with many people doubting the listing's authenticity.

TikTok lists Offinso house at GH₵ 50,000 , draws skepticism. Image credit: Freepik

This home is receiving attention due to the low price associated with such a large house that is furnished nicely.

This particular house features Turkish Doors, an air conditioning unit, and a beautiful design both inside and out.

These features make the low-selling price even more incomprehensible to the many potential buyers.

However, the owner continues to claim that the sale is valid and has repeatedly assured potential buyers that everything about this deal is genuine.

Despite the reassurance, there remains a considerable amount of doubt among those on social media. Many people have difficulty imagining how such a quality piece of real estate could sell for so little.

There has been speculation about this property on social media. Some users have joked about the possibility of a haunted house, while others have hypothesised about unknown issues that may not have been disclosed in the listing.

Many people who commented are warning that interested buyers should do their due diligence before considering purchasing a property.

Social media reacted to the house pricing

The attention received by this property shows how platforms like TikTok are becoming increasingly popular for real estate marketing, and how unique and/or strange listings can create viral interest and discussions.

Presently, the GH₵ 50,000 purchase price remains a mystery to many and many online users are expressing both intrigue and hesitancy.

The ongoing discussions are contributing to the popularity of this house and demonstrating how curious, cautious, and sceptical the public is when they find offers that they feel are "too good to be true."

Check out some comments below:

Akoto commented:

"Without the ghost is how much?"

Trust None commented:

"Have you watched the WRONG TURN MOVIE???"

Nanak Obour commented:

"We should be smart enough; no one will sell this house for this amount. This will surely be a problem. How much is the land and even bore hole."

Tenetly commented:

"Going through the comments is funny. Overpricing in Ghana has conditioned my people’s mind to think this shouldn’t be the norm 💔."

Holy Ghost Fire commented:

"The person is selling because Ebo Noah ark said 25th December 2025 the world will end 😢."

Watch the video of the said house below:

Ghanaian builder shares guide for building a standard three-bedroom house. Image credit: Ing.Ab

