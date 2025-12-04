Ghanaian inventor Nana Okuoba Akomea has openly shared how Ghanaians earning just ₵1,000 a month can start building their dream home

He stated that careful planning and consistent saving are essential to making the building process manageable

He added that making the most of small unexpected incomes can help accelerate progress toward owning a home

Nana Okuoba Akomea, a great inventor from the Okuoba Kingdom, has shared some simple tips for Ghanaians earning around ₵1,000 a month who dream of owning a home.

Ghanaian inventor shows how ₵1,000 can start your dream home. Image credit: Freepik & Adweeno

Source: UGC

His advice is resonating with many young people struggling with high rent prices that make it difficult to buy property.

Nana Okuoba says building a house isn’t as hard as many people think.

According to him, if someone claims it’s difficult, it simply means they don’t know enough about the process. He encourages people to talk to experienced builders to get proper guidance.

He suggests starting small and planning carefully. You can begin building even with just ₵1,000 a month.

Nana Okuabo suggested savings

Start by saving and preparing yourself, then consider looking for land. Save ₵200 or 300 each month and gradually work toward buying a small plot, which could cost about ₵15,000.

Nana Okuoba also stresses the importance of saving any extra money you receive. If you get gifts or unexpected cash, save part of it. Even small amounts add up over time, and those savings will help you buy land.

Once you have land, he advises staying disciplined throughout the building process.

Buy a little material each month, such as two bags of cement. Before long, you’ll have enough to make meaningful progress. Knowledge is also important.

Understand how building works so workers don’t take advantage of you.

For example, if your land is 70 by 100 feet, you should know how many blocks are needed for a wall before construction with the right calculation.

Watch his explanatory video below:

Nana Okuoba’s advice highlights the importance of patience, planning, and consistent saving. You can build a house even on a modest income, as long as you prepare well, stay disciplined, and educate yourself.

Ghanaian land expert exposes dangerous land fraud

A Ghanaian TikTok real estate consultant has fired a warning, cautioning Ghanaians seeking to acquire property or investors in general of the steady rise in land fraud cases reported across the country.

The man, popularly known as Property Wise, advised that fraudsters have become brazen, knowing all too well that people have that burning desire to buy land, which this section of unscrupulous dealers are seeking to take advantage of.

He also stresses that it is essential for buyers to know where the seller resides or works. If the land is a family property, you should always meet with the family and deal with the elders.

Practical Steps to Building a House on a ₵2,000–₵2,500 Salary. Image credit: Freepik & Kampala Metropolitan Properties

Source: Twitter

Construction company showed path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Philips Construction showed how anyone earning a ₵2,000–₵2,500 salary can start building their own house

He emphasised starting with land, working with an architect to design within your budget, and letting a contractor break costs into manageable stages

The approach shows that with careful planning and consistent savings, homeownership is possible even on a modest income

Source: YEN.com.gh