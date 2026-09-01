Afro-Arab Group President Alhaji Salamu Amadu has cut the sod for a 30-unit housing project named after Blakk Rasta

Buyers can begin with GH₵10,000, move in after paying 40 per cent and settle the balance over five years without interest

Each three-bedroom home will come with a brand-new electric vehicle as part of the package

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President of the Afro-Arab Group, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has cut the sod for the construction of a 30-unit housing project at Community 22 Annex in Accra.

Blakk Rasta 3-bedroom housing project opens with a GH¢10,000 starting deposit. Image credit: Afro Arab, UTV

Source: UGC

The development, which will comprise three-bedroom homes, is being undertaken by Afro-Arab Properties. It will be named in honour of renowned Ghanaian broadcaster and musician Blakk Rasta.

The sod-cutting ceremony, held on August 31, 2026, officially marked the beginning of construction and highlighted Afro-Arab Properties’ plan to help more individuals and families become homeowners.

One of the main features of the project is its flexible payment arrangement. Prospective buyers can begin the process with an initial payment of GH₵10,000 and continue making gradual payments until they reach the required 40 per cent deposit.

Once a buyer has paid 40 per cent of the total cost, they will be allowed to move into their three-bedroom home. The remaining amount can then be paid over five years without interest.

The payment model is expected to ease the financial pressure usually associated with purchasing a house, particularly for buyers who may be unable to raise a large deposit at once or secure a traditional mortgage.

Another notable feature of the package is the addition of a brand-new electric vehicle. Each homeowner who successfully acquires a property under the arrangement will receive an EV as part of the deal.

With electric vehicles gradually gaining attention in Ghana, the offer adds a modern transportation benefit to the housing package. It also reflects the company’s attempt to combine homeownership with environmentally friendly mobility.

According to Afro-Arab Properties, the development is not limited to putting up residential buildings.

The company says its broader goal is to create well-planned communities while giving people a practical and affordable path to owning their homes.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Naming the project after Blakk Rasta also recognises the broadcaster and musician’s contribution to Ghana’s media and creative industries. Blakk Rasta has built a long career through radio, music and public commentary.

The company has invited interested individuals and families to take advantage of the flexible arrangement and secure one of the 30 three-bedroom homes.

The project is expected to provide another housing option for prospective homeowners around Community 22 Annex while promoting a payment system that allows qualified buyers to move in before completing the full cost.

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.

Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh