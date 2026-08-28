The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Tema this weekend

The power distributor published notices on August 27, confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region

Affected areas in the region will include Tema Kokompe, Mankoadze Foundary, Socatrade, and surrounding areas among others

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in Tema that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 30.

The power distributor issued notices on August 27 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

ECG Announces 6-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts In Tema

Source: Facebook

In a notice on Facebook, the power distributor noted that the power will be out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

At least 16 communities will be affected by the power cuts.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Affected areas will be:

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Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Energy Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh