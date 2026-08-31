A BYD Seagull converted into a commercial taxi has been spotted operating on the streets of Ghana

The electric car’s impressive driving range and lower running costs could make it attractive to commercial drivers

Growing charging infrastructure could help BYD and other EVs become the future of Ghana’s taxi business

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A BYD Seagull converted into a commercial taxi has attracted attention after it was spotted operating on the streets of Ghana.

BYD electric cars make their way into Ghana’s taxi business: prices and benefits. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Although one vehicle does not mean electric cars have already taken over the taxi business, its appearance offers a glimpse into how commercial transport could change in the coming years.

Lower daily operating costs

Fuel is one of the biggest expenses facing taxi and ride-hailing drivers in Ghana. A driver who works throughout the day may spend a significant portion of the money earned on petrol.

An electric vehicle can instead be charged at home or at a public charging station, potentially reducing the amount spent on energy.

Solar Taxi Ghana estimates that EV owners can spend up to 60% less per kilometre than drivers using petrol vehicles, depending on the electricity tariff and charging method.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Electric cars also have fewer moving parts and do not require engine oil, spark plugs or many of the regular servicing items associated with petrol cars.

These savings make an EV particularly attractive for taxi work, where vehicles cover long distances almost every day.

The vehicle in the trending footage appears to be a BYD Seagull, a compact electric hatchback designed mainly for urban travel.

It has four passenger seats, five doors and a small body that should make it easier to navigate crowded areas.

Depending on the version, the Seagull carries a 30.08kWh or 38.88kWh Blade battery. Its advertised range is between 305km and 405km under China’s CLTC testing system, although the actual distance may be lower because of traffic, air-conditioning, speed and driving conditions.

The car can also charge from 30% to 80% in about 30 minutes with a compatible fast charger.

BYD Seagull price in Ghana

Current online vehicle listings put the price of a BYD Seagull in Ghana between approximately GH¢180,000 and GH¢285,000.

Foreign-used 2023 models can be found from around GH¢180,000, while several brand-new 2025 models are advertised between GH¢215,000 and GH¢285,000.

Prices may vary according to battery size, year, condition, import costs and dealer warranty.

The initial price remains high for many taxi drivers, while limited charging stations, access to trained technicians, battery checks and replacement parts are still concerns.

However, Ghana’s charging network is gradually developing.

The Energy Commission has commissioned a solar-powered fast-charging station in Accra, while private operators have installed chargers at locations including Spintex Road, Achimota and the A&C Mall area.

If financing becomes accessible and charging infrastructure expands, compact models such as the BYD Seagull could become a common choice for Ghana’s next generation of taxis.

Kantanka introduces vehicle designed for Ghana's roads

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a staff member had introduced the new Kantanka K71 Pro in a presentation video shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios on social media.

She said that the car had been designed for Ghanaian roads, promising strong performance on highways and rough roads, with fuel efficiency and transmission highlighted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh