Motorbike Scooter Prices in Ghana Across Popular Brands and Models in 2026
- Motorbike scooter prices in Ghana start from about GH¢6,000 for some used models, while newer and premium options can exceed GH¢30,000
- Popular models such as the Honda Dio, Honda PCX, Yamaha NMAX, Suzuki Burgman and SYM Jet are available at different price points
- Buyers are advised to inspect the engine, brakes and electrical system and verify all registration and ownership documents before making payment
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Motorbike scooters are gradually becoming a preferred means of transport in Ghana, particularly among delivery riders, workers and students.
Their automatic transmission, compact size and comparatively lower fuel consumption make them suitable for navigating traffic in cities such as Accra and Kumasi.
Prices, however, vary considerably depending on the brand, model, engine size, year of manufacture and condition.
Scooter prices by model in Ghana
Checks conducted on online marketplaces in September 2026 found the following advertised price ranges:
Brand and model
Estimated price
Honda Dio
GH¢6,000–GH¢13,000
Honda PCX
GH¢24,000–GH¢60,000
Yamaha NMAX 155
GH¢13,000–GH¢37,000
Yamaha Majesty
GH¢8,000–GH¢28,000
Suzuki Access 125
GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000
Suzuki Burgman
GH¢15,000–GH¢34,000
SYM Jet/Fighter
GH¢7,000–GH¢25,000
Piaggio/PGO scooter
GH¢8,000–GH¢38,000
Kymco scooter
GH¢4,200–GH¢28,000
Electric scooter
GH¢4,000–GH¢15,000
The popular Honda Dio is among the relatively affordable options. Advertisements reviewed showed prices of GH¢7,000 for a 2010 model and GH¢13,000 for a 2022 model.
Honda PCX scooters command higher prices, with some foreign-used units selling around GH¢24,000 to GH¢36,200, while a new PCX was advertised for GH¢60,000 according to Honda listings
Yamaha also offers several choices. Used Majesty scooters generally cost between GH¢8,000 and GH¢28,000, depending largely on their engine capacity and condition.
The sportier Yamaha NMAX 155 has advertised prices ranging from GH¢13,000 to GH¢37,000, with newer models usually costing more. Yamaha NMAX listings
What buyers should check
Suzuki Access 125 scooters are advertised from approximately GH¢8,000, while the larger Burgman models range from GH¢15,000 to GH¢34,000 per Suzuki listings
SYM Jet and Fighter scooters offer another option, with advertised prices between GH¢7,000 and GH¢25,000. SYM listings
These figures are asking prices and may be negotiated. Before buying, interested persons should confirm the scooter’s registration, roadworthy certificate, insurance and ownership documents.
A trusted mechanic should also inspect the engine, brakes, tyres, battery and electrical system, especially when purchasing a locally or foreign-used scooter.
Prices of Pragya tricycles in Ghana 2026
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 'Pragya' has been commonly used in Ghana, but this does not refer to a specific manufacturer.
Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.
Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still view the motor king business as a reliable earner.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.