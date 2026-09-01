Motorbike scooter prices in Ghana start from about GH¢6,000 for some used models, while newer and premium options can exceed GH¢30,000

Popular models such as the Honda Dio, Honda PCX, Yamaha NMAX, Suzuki Burgman and SYM Jet are available at different price points

Buyers are advised to inspect the engine, brakes and electrical system and verify all registration and ownership documents before making payment

Motorbike scooters are gradually becoming a preferred means of transport in Ghana, particularly among delivery riders, workers and students.

How much popular motorbike scooter models cost in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Their automatic transmission, compact size and comparatively lower fuel consumption make them suitable for navigating traffic in cities such as Accra and Kumasi.

Prices, however, vary considerably depending on the brand, model, engine size, year of manufacture and condition.

Scooter prices by model in Ghana

Checks conducted on online marketplaces in September 2026 found the following advertised price ranges:

Brand and model Estimated price Honda Dio GH¢6,000–GH¢13,000 Honda PCX GH¢24,000–GH¢60,000 Yamaha NMAX 155 GH¢13,000–GH¢37,000 Yamaha Majesty GH¢8,000–GH¢28,000 Suzuki Access 125 GH¢8,000–GH¢15,000 Suzuki Burgman GH¢15,000–GH¢34,000 SYM Jet/Fighter GH¢7,000–GH¢25,000 Piaggio/PGO scooter GH¢8,000–GH¢38,000 Kymco scooter GH¢4,200–GH¢28,000 Electric scooter GH¢4,000–GH¢15,000

The popular Honda Dio is among the relatively affordable options. Advertisements reviewed showed prices of GH¢7,000 for a 2010 model and GH¢13,000 for a 2022 model.

Honda PCX scooters command higher prices, with some foreign-used units selling around GH¢24,000 to GH¢36,200, while a new PCX was advertised for GH¢60,000 according to Honda listings

Yamaha also offers several choices. Used Majesty scooters generally cost between GH¢8,000 and GH¢28,000, depending largely on their engine capacity and condition.

The sportier Yamaha NMAX 155 has advertised prices ranging from GH¢13,000 to GH¢37,000, with newer models usually costing more. Yamaha NMAX listings

What buyers should check

Suzuki Access 125 scooters are advertised from approximately GH¢8,000, while the larger Burgman models range from GH¢15,000 to GH¢34,000 per Suzuki listings

SYM Jet and Fighter scooters offer another option, with advertised prices between GH¢7,000 and GH¢25,000. SYM listings

These figures are asking prices and may be negotiated. Before buying, interested persons should confirm the scooter’s registration, roadworthy certificate, insurance and ownership documents.

A trusted mechanic should also inspect the engine, brakes, tyres, battery and electrical system, especially when purchasing a locally or foreign-used scooter.

Prices of Pragya tricycles in Ghana 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 'Pragya' has been commonly used in Ghana, but this does not refer to a specific manufacturer.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still view the motor king business as a reliable earner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh