Students can reduce accommodation costs by considering communities slightly farther from the university gates

Shared rooms in areas such as Kwaprow, Ayeduase and Winneba remain cheaper than many premium hostels

Rent should be compared with transport, electricity, water and internet expenses before payment

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Finding affordable accommodation has become a major concern for university students and parents in Ghana. Hostels closest to campuses are usually convenient, but their prices can stretch an already limited education budget.

Where to find affordable hostels near UG, KNUST, UCC and UEW. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Students searching beyond the main university gates may find less expensive rooms. However, affordability should be measured by the total cost of living there, including transportation and utility charges.

Legon and KNUST communities

Students of the University of Ghana and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, can widen their search to Madina, Haatso, Atomic and parts of North Legon.

These communities offer compound houses, chamber-and-hall units and privately operated hostels that may be shared by two or more students.

They may provide alternatives to premium hostels within the Legon and East Legon enclaves. Nevertheless, students must calculate daily transport expenses before choosing a distant room.

At the University of Ghana, even the type of room makes a substantial difference. A standard four-in-one room at Pentagon Hostel was listed at GH¢7,392 in the old block and GH¢8,876 in the new block for the academic year.

These charges included a utility allocation and other dues. Ghana Hostels Limited

Around KNUST, Ayeduase, Kotei, Bomso, Boadi, Kentinkrono and Twumduase remain popular student communities.

Current listings around Ayeduase, Bomso and Kotei show shared accommodation beginning at approximately GH¢4,000, although prices depend on facilities and occupancy.

KNUST’s GUSSS Hostel also listed its 2025/2026 four-in-one option at GH¢6,194, including utilities. KNUST GUSSS

Options around UCC and UEW

University of Cape Coast students frequently search in Kwaprow, Amamoma, Apewosika and Ayensu. These areas contain numerous small hostels and converted residential properties.

One Kwaprow hostel advertises three-in-one and four-in-one rooms at GH¢3,000 per person annually, compared with GH¢5,500 for a single room. Godfrey Hostel UCC

At the University of Education, Winneba, students can check accommodation around the North and South campuses before looking farther away.

UEW’s GUSSS Hall advertised three-in-one accommodation at GH¢3,500, two-in-one at GH¢5,200 and a single room at GH¢12,000 for 2024/2025. University of Education, Winneba

University Affordable areas to consider Budget-friendly room option Indicative cost University of Ghana Madina, Haatso, Atomic and parts of North Legon Four-in-one room From GH¢7,392 annually at Pentagon Hostel UPSA Madina, Haatso, Atomic and surrounding Legon communities Shared private hostel or compound house Prices vary by location and facilities KNUST Ayeduase, Kotei, Bomso, Boadi, Kentinkrono and Twumduase Four-in-one room Around GH¢4,000 upwards; GUSSS listed at GH¢6,194 University of Cape Coast Kwaprow, Amamoma, Apewosika and Ayensu Three-in-one or four-in-one room From approximately GH¢3,000 annually University of Education, Winneba Areas around the North and South campuses Three-in-one room From GH¢3,500 annually

The figures are indicative advertised rates and may change depending on the academic year, room occupancy, utilities and hostel facilities.

Prices can change each academic year. Students should inspect rooms, confirm ownership, request receipts and ask whether water, electricity and internet are included before making payment.

Government halted private hostel fee increases

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Rent Control Department has frozen accommodation fees for private student hostels ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The directive was in response to public concerns over rising hostel fees impacting students and families.

Reindolph Afrifa-Oware, a spokesperson of the National Tenants Union of Ghana, welcomed the development in remarks to YEN.com.gh.

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Source: YEN.com.gh