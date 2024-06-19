Michael Essien is widely reported to be on the verge of losing two of his houses in Ghana because of a court order

The court is auctioning the houses valued between $20m and $30m, leading to speculations that the former Black Stars midfielder may be broke.

But it has turned out that the Chelsea legend is not in a difficult financial situation as he owns some properties in Europe

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has been trending online following news that his houses are being auctioned to offset a debt.

Two of Essien's houses at East Legon and Trassaco, affluent suburbs in Accra, were recently put up for sale by a court order.

Reports indicated that the commercial division of a Ghanaian High Court ordered the mansions to be put up for auction.

The article suggested that financial pressures had influenced the sale of his properties in East Legon and Trassco, one of which is valued between $20 and $30 million.

But Angel FM's Saddick Adams has clarified that Essien was not broke as the reports had suggested.

According to him, Essien had not defaulted a regular loan but only failed to pay the buildings' mortgage.

He explained that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star had handed over ownership of the houses to his wife, Akosua Puni, and forgotten about them.

Essien owns houses in London and Spain

Further, the sports presenter indicated that close sources to Essien had revealed that the FC Nordsjælland coach was not bothered by the auction because he was enjoying his life without those houses.

Saddick cited the former Black Stars midfielder's ownership of houses in England, Spain, and other locations abroad to support his point.

YEN.com.gh checks confirmed that Essien bought a house near Chelsea's Cobham Training Centre in Surrey, London, during his stint with the club.

It was that house that Coach Kwesi Appiah visited Essien during his working tour of England in 2013.

Details about Essien's house in Spain are limited, but it is believed he acquired the property during his one-year loan spell with Real Madrid between 2012 and 2013.

