Stonebwoy, who recently flew out of the country, has been spotted at Paris Fashion Week

The musician attended the June 19th edition of the fashion show with American rapper Vic Mensa

Scores of fans have shared their excitement over the footage of the superstars in Paris

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy recently flew out of the country after releasing his first single after his Artiste of the Year crowning.

The new single, Your Body, which earned a Grammy shout-out on its release day, has begun making strides.

The musician arrived in France on June 18 and made a press stop at France 24 to discuss Your Body and the second leg of his Europe tour.

Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa in France

Ghana's reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year attended the Spring/Summer 2024 collection showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

The musician was spotted with US-based Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa, who couldn't hide his excitement as they reconnected.

The Ghanaian duo appeared to have special front-row seats as they enjoyed the designer's presentation.

Stonebwoy's appearance at the Paris Fashion Week comes ahead of his new music video, which just dropped, and his upcoming concert in the US.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa in Paris

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa's guest appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

@Makavelli_0 said:

And The Afternoon show on Tv3 made it looks like no Ghanaian artist go there

@kwadade_007 wrote:

The more dem dey hate, the more u dey elevate. Cyan coop cyan quench

@moore_bila noted:

I will advise you relax and come out with bangers , you don’t relax so many since they can be trash

@Yaw_Syting_ added:

Demma king can’t relate

Stonebwoy receives a grand reception at Samreboi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been airlifted to Samreboi for his performance as part of Samartex FC's celebrations as title champions of this season's Ghana Premier League.

In 2019, Stonebwoy performed in Samreboi for the first time. Five years later, the musician returned to the community with a grand entry to share in Samartex FC's football milestone.

