Ghana's Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy has disclosed his hidden sporting talent in a table tennis contest

The multi-talented reggae-dancehall superstar dominated his friend as he smashed him to pick a point

Stonebwoy is revered across Ghana and the continent for his music prowess, winning several awards as a singer

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy is a man with many skills after displaying his hidden sports talents while at home with family and friends.

The multiple award-winning singer was spotted playing Table Tennis with a friend, showing his sharp skills and technique in the sport.

Stonebwoy shows table tennis skills as he plays with a friend at home. Photo: @stonebwoy.

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy, Ghana's Artiste of the Year 2024, easily 'smashed' his opponent as enjoyed the moment.

The Most Original crooner took to social media to request a coach, soliciting the reactions of his followers.

In the video, the musician powered his way to a point as he smashed his opponent with quick-fire plays.

Stonebwoy was named Artiste of the Year for the second time at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards in June.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's Table Tennis skills

There were over 200 replies to his post on social media with some fans suggesting he represents Ghana at the Olympics.

@BhimNativesGh posted:

Next Olympics Games you're representing Ghana

@NTITIEPA added:

Table tennis too u know play pass am. ei multi-talented bhim.

@AzizRemedyGH wrote:

I’m here to coach you

@styles_jp8 posted:

You are too good. Herrh

@itsmeabdalla72 tweeted:

No be Today, Mrpresident sabi am long time

@andresmid20683 added:

Awww those day me den stonebwoy we use to play whenever you are going to ur aunt place hope you remember

@gabiGodwin write:

Akwa wai ye multi-talented o. Eiii 1 gad

@Darkskindude_ posted:

Be like you go train the coach no be the coach wey go train you because you be SUPER

Wyclef likens Stinebwoy to Bob Marley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently spotted with Wyclef Jean on what seems to be a music video set.

The multiple Grammy award-winning composer has expressed his excitement about working with Stonebwoy.

A post from Wyclef about his working relationship with Stonebwoy has sparked many reactions from fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh