Stonebwoy is currently working towards a collaboration with the multiple Grammy award-winning composer Wyclef

The composer has opened up about what it feels like to be working with the Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy

Wyclef's post, which eulogises Stonebwoy and references Bob Marley, has sparked a frenzy online

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was recently spotted with Wyclef Jean on what seems to be a music video set.

The multiple Grammy award-winning composer has opened up about his excitement working with Stonebwoy.

A post from Wyclef about his working relationship with Stonebwoy has sparked many reactions from fans.

Wyclef and Stonebwoy Photo source: Facebook/Wyclef, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Wyclef eulogises Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's relationship with Wycle gained stram after his stint at the latter's house in the US. Talking about their collaboration, Wyclef posted on Facebook saying,

"I found Bob Marley and Stonebwoy found me as it was written so shall it be done."

Wyclef, just like Stonwboy, is one of the lucky few musicians affiliated with the legendary Bob Marley.

Wyclef released a cover of the Reggae classic Is This Love, while Stonebwoy was featured on Buffalo Soldier's Remix of the recent Africa Unite LP.

With a career spanning over two decades, from his Fugees era to his solo run, Wyclef boasts of a formidable catalogue of hits, including Diallo. The Fugees' LP Score is now the #1 top-selling hip-hop album of all-time, with more than 15 million copies sold globally.

Fans react to Wyclef's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wyclef's post.

Stephen Ken Kirchoffs Arthur said:

We can't wait for you. GHANA IS WAITING

Del Dela Wissy wrote:

I'm proud to be called Wyclef cause of the deep love I have for your music. You are versatile and that's what I love about you.

Edwin Joy Appiah noted:

The world of music is about to get enlightened as these two energies emerge... more FAYA .. bless up .. Ghana & Haiti. Large up Africa! .. unity for all!

Gilbert Kweku Eshun commented:

I love all your songs precisely " Diallo"

Stonebwoy hangs out with Ozuna in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been spotted at the recently held Paris Fashion Week with top celebrities, including Puerto Rican Urbano megastar Urbano.

Photos of Ozuna and and Stonebwoy popped up online, exciting scores of fans who are looking forward to a collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh