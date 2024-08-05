Paris 2024: Noah Lyles Shares Emotional Message After Winning Gold in Men’s 100m
- Noah Lyles beat Jamaica's Kishane Thompson on the line after both athletes clocked similar times in a tension-packed final
- The American sprinter is now the reigning world champion and Olympic champion after his heroics in Budapest last year
- Lyles has inspired his fans with a message of resilience and belief after winning Gold at the Paris Olympics with a finish time of 9.784 seconds
On a warm Sunday evening in Paris, beneath the iconic lights of the Olympic Stadium, Noah Lyles claimed the title of the fastest man alive.
His victory, marked by a finish time of 9.784 seconds, represented more than just a record-breaking sprint—it was a triumph over a lifetime of challenges.
Lyles is renowned for his vibrant personality and his tendency to wear his emotions on his sleeve.
Before the opening ceremony, he boldly wrote "ICON" on his nails, embodying both his confidence and his commitment, per the Washington Post.
What many don’t see, however, are the personal struggles he has faced.
He has channelled these challenges into motivation, offering inspiration to anyone who needs it.
Lyles' inspirational message after winning Gold
Lyles, the newly crowned 100-meter champion, took to social media not to boast but to inspire. His message was simple yet powerful: obstacles do not define you.
"I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression," he wrote on X.
"But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!"
The race was a thrilling nail-biter, culminating in a photo finish against Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.
Lyles narrowly secured the win by just 0.005 seconds, thanks to a last-second lean.
This victory is historic, marking the first time an American has won the Olympic 100 meters since Justin Gatlin in 2004.
But Lyles isn’t stopping here; he’s now focused on the 200 meters, aiming to add another gold medal to his collection on Wednesday.
Fans claim 100m final was rigged in favour of Lyles
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the tight finish and the subsequent wait for the result sparked controversy among fans, with some alleging the race was rigged in favour of the American.
The American sprinter won with a time of 9.79 seconds in a photo finish to clinch track and field’s marquee sprint event
However, a section of fans on social media reckon that the 100m dash was 'rigged' in favour of the 27-year-old
