The 2025 Ashanti Region Super Zonals came to a successful conclusion on Friday, February 28

This year's multi-sport event held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was won by Prempeh College

It was the first time Amanfoɔ won the Ashanti Region Super Zonals back-to-back in over four decades

Prempeh College reaffirmed its status as the powerhouse of Ashanti Region high school athletics, securing a commanding victory at the 2025 Ashanti Region Schools & Colleges Sports Association Super-Zonal Championships.

This year’s edition brought together 32 mixed schools and 12 single-gender institutions, with 16 of the coed schools qualifying for both the boys' and girls' divisions.

Athletes battled across multiple disciplines, from sprints to long-distance races and field events, making for an electrifying showdown of raw talent and fierce rivalries, per Citi Sports.

Prempeh College wins 2025 Super Zonals

Entering the competition as defending champions, Prempeh College lived up to expectations, overcoming stiff opposition from perennial challengers Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and T.I. Amass.

Their relentless pursuit of excellence saw them clinch their third successive Super-Zonals crown, marking their first back-to-back triumphs in over four decades, according to sports journalist Yaw Ofosu Larbi of Sporty FM.

The victors amassed an impressive 125 points, finishing 25 ahead of OWASS, with T.I. Amass securing third place.

Traditional athletics strongholds like Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS), Kumasi High School, and Armed Forces Senior High Technical School struggled to match the blistering pace set by the champions.

Prempeh's Acheampong, the "God of War," leads the charge

While Prempeh’s triumph was built on team synergy across various disciplines, one name stood out—Ernest Acheampong, fondly nicknamed "God of War" by his peers.

The multi-talented athlete delivered an almost flawless performance, bagging gold in the javelin throw, silver in the 200m race, bronze in the 400m event, and gold in the 100m dash on the final day.

His versatility and determination were instrumental in securing crucial points for the team, making him a standout figure in Prempeh’s charge to victory.

Prempeh College: More than champions—exemplary sportsmen

Beyond their dominance on the track and field, Prempeh College also won hearts with their discipline and unity.

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, the students took it upon themselves to clean their section of the stadium, picking up litter and sweeping the stands before leaving.

Exciting scenes as Prempeh crowned 2025 Super Zonals champions

The celebrations that followed their coronation were nothing short of ecstatic.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), as seen by YEN.com.gh, captured the sea of green and khaki-clad students flooding the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch, chanting and reveling in their hard-earned success.

With consecutive Super-Zonal titles in the bag, Prempeh College’s dominance is now undeniable.

Speaking to Luv FM's Stephen Zando, who covered this year's Ashanti Region Super Zonals, highlighted Prempeh College's investment in sports, which has yielded dividends in the past couple of years.

"Prempeh College is widely known for their academic prowess, but in the last few years, they have demonstrated high interest in sports to the extent of dominating the Ashanti Regional Super Zonals," he told YEN.com.gh.

"They won their 5th title today, which meant back-to-back titles for them and I am not surprised because of the investment they have made in sports."

The real question remains: Can they extend this era of supremacy even further next year?

