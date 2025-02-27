Joseph Andoh Kwofie, a final year student of Mfantsipim SHS, has boldly declared himself as the finest sprinter in the Central Region

Kwofie made the fearless yet understandable claim after easily clinching the 200m final in this year's Super Zonals

Meanwhile, he has set his sights on breaking his record in the 100m race, slated for Friday, February 28

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie has left no doubt about his status as the fastest sprinter in the Central Region, securing another 200m title in emphatic fashion.

The Mfantsipim Senior High School sports prefect once again dominated the track, showcasing a level of speed and composure that set him apart from his peers.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie has set his sights on clinching the 100m final. Photo credit: @theyawofosu/X.

Source: Twitter

Joseph Andoh Kwofie defends 200m title

Stepping onto the track for the 200m final, Kwofie had one mission: to surpass his own 2023 and 2024 championship performances.

Although he fell short of his 20.8-second target, his dominance was unquestionable.

The final-year student of Kwabotwe left his competitors trailing as he crossed the finish line in 21.31 seconds, reaffirming his place at the top, as noted by 3Sports.

His blistering pace didn’t end there.

Kwofie, the Kotokoraba Boys’ anchor, powered his relay team to a commanding victory in the 4x200m event, adding another medal to his growing collection.

With both races conquered, he boldly declared himself the undisputed sprint king of the region.

Joseph Andoh Kwofie cruised his way to victory in the boys' 200m final of the 2025 Central Region Interschool Super Zonals. Photo credit: @mygtvsports and @Asanteforkuo/X.

Source: Twitter

Joseph Andoh insists he's the fastest in the Central Region

Kwofie attributes his remarkable consistency to a disciplined approach built on respect for his elders, rigorous training, and unwavering self-belief.

His confidence is unwavering, and when asked about potential challengers, his response was definitive:

"No one in the Central Region is faster than me," he stated emphatically, as cited by JoySports.

The next challenge: A record-breaking 100m run

With the 200m event now behind him, Kwofie is shifting his focus to an even greater challenge—the 100m final. More than just another victory, he is chasing history.

“I want to break my own record and set a new record that will be there for about 50 years and above. I want to hit a sub-10, and if I get that, maybe my [unborn] child will break the record,” he revealed with a confident smile, as quoted by News Ghana.

Currently holding a 10.02-second record in the 100m sprint, he knows that surpassing this feat on Friday, February 28, will require nothing short of perfection.

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain—he will step onto the track with the same determination that has made him the undisputed speedster of his generation, as well as chip in Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siuu' celebration.

Prempeh College clinches 2024 Ashanti Region Super Zonals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prempeh College clinched the boys' title at the 2024 Ashanti Region Super Zonals.

They triumphed over rivals Opoku Ware and T.I. Amass, amassing 142 points.

Opoku Ware secured second place with 123 points, while T.I. Amass settled for third with 91.5 points.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh