Cornal Hendricks burst onto the international scene with South Africa’s sevens team, dazzling fans with his speed and skill

Diagnosed with heart condition in 2015, Hendricks was forced to retire before fighting back with hope and strength

He became a symbol of resilience, inspiring teammates and fans with his remarkable comeback story

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The South African rugby community is in mourning following the untimely passing of former Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks, who died at the age of 37 after reportedly suffering a heart attack on May 14, 2025.

His life, both on and off the field, was marked by extraordinary resilience, raw talent, and an indomitable spirit that inspired a generation of fans and players alike.

Cornal Hendricks of South Africa Select XV during a match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Image credit: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Cornal Hendricks, from Sevens to Springboks

Cornal Hendricks began his rugby journey in the fast-paced world of sevens, where his natural speed and agility quickly set him apart.

Representing South Africa’s sevens team, the Blitzboks, between 2011 and 2014, he became a key figure in their success.

His standout performances earned him a spot in the squad for the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens, and he played a crucial role in the team’s gold medal win at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

That same year, his impact in sevens paved the way for his transition to the 15-man format.

Hendricks made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2014, where he quickly impressed with his attacking flair and sharp finishing.

He scored five tries in 12 Test matches, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level.

Cornal Hendricks' health challenges

Just as Hendricks was establishing himself as a mainstay in the national team, his career took an unexpected and tragic turn.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, which forced him into premature retirement.

For many athletes, such news would signal a final curtain call, but not for the iconic Hendricks.

The diagnosis brought a sudden halt to his burgeoning career, leaving the rugby community in shock, per the BBC.

For several years, he stepped away from the game, prioritizing his health while holding onto hope for a second chance.

Tributes continue to ppur in for the former South African sports star, including an emotional message from President Cyril Ramaphosa, per Briefly News.

Hendricks returns to Rugby in 2019

In 2019, after receiving a second medical opinion that cleared him to play, Hendricks made a remarkable return to professional rugby with the Bulls, a Pretoria-based Super Rugby team.

Vodacom Bulls' Cornal Hendricks celebrates a penalty during the United Rugby Championship semis match between Leinster and Vodacom Bulls on June 10, 2022. Image credit: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

This comeback was more than just a return to form; it was a powerful statement about perseverance, belief, and the love for the sport.

During his time with the Bulls, Hendricks added both leadership and experience to the squad.

He became a role model for younger players and remained a fan favorite for his electrifying runs and humble demeanor.

His second stint in rugby only added to his legacy, proving that his passion and dedication could overcome even the most daunting challenges.

Ousmane Diaby passes away in France

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the tragic death of young Senegalese footballer Ousmane Diaby, who collapsed during a lower-tier football match in France and passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital on May 2, 2025.

Diaby, talented asset of AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, was tipped by many to reach greater levels.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh