Tragedy in French Football: 14-Year-Old Ousmane Diaby Dies After Cardiac Arrest
Football

by  Gariba Raubil 3 min read

French football is grieving the heartbreaking death of 14-year-old Ousmane Diaby, a Senegalese midfielder, who tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a youth match last weekend.

Diaby, who was part of the French lower-division club AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, collapsed while playing in Auxerre and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Dijon.

Despite being under intensive care for several days, he sadly passed away on Wednesday morning.

An African rising star Ousmane Diaby of Senegal has passed away in France duting a lower-tier match
An African rising star Ousmane Diaby of Senegal has passed away in France duting a lower-tier match. Image credit: Denis Doyle
Source: Getty Images

A Rising Star Gone Too Soon

AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers issued a statement confirming the tragic news, expressing the deep sorrow felt throughout the football community.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Ousmane Diaby. After several days of fighting, Ousmane took his last breath this Wednesday.” the club said.

Known for his talent, dedication, and infectious spirit, Diaby was much more than just a promising footballer.

The club described him as having "a big heart," always assisting his teammates on the field, coaching younger players, and providing daily support to his mother.

“He always had a smile. He will never be forgotten,” the statement added.

Community Rallies in Support

In the wake of Diaby’s death, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers has launched a fundraiser to assist with funeral arrangements and the repatriation of his body to Senegal.

The response has been swift and heartfelt, with nearly €10,000 raised by midday. The outpouring of support highlights the sense of community that football can foster, even in times of profound sorrow.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, extended his condolences to Diaby’s family, friends, and club, reflecting the widespread impact of the young player’s death.

The Silent Threat: Sudden Cardiac Death in Sport

Diaby’s passing has once again turned attention to the rare but devastating phenomenon of sudden cardiac death (SCD) among athletes.

Studies estimate that SCD affects approximately 1 in every 40,000 to 80,000 athletes each year, though the risk can vary significantly depending on the sport and level of competition.

Football, in particular, has seen its share of tragic incidents. A FIFA-affiliated study recorded 617 cases of sudden cardiac arrest or unexplained death during or shortly after matches between 2014 and 2018.

Many of these cases were later attributed to undiagnosed heart conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital heart defects, or commotio cordis.

While athletes under 35 often fall victim to genetic or structural heart issues, older athletes are more commonly affected by coronary artery disease.

The risk underscores the importance of comprehensive medical screenings and cardiac evaluations, especially for young players entering competitive environments.

A Call for Vigilance and Support

The loss of Ousmane Diaby is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life, even among the young and seemingly healthy.

As tributes pour in and the football community rallies around his family, his story also serves as a wake-up call to clubs, federations, and sporting bodies to prioritize heart health screenings and emergency preparedness.

Ousmane Diaby may be gone, but his memory will live on — not only in the hearts of his teammates and coaches but also as a symbol of the urgent need to protect young athletes on and off the field.

