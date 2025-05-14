John Andor is set for a two-month trial with Brazil’s Santos Academy, offering the Ghanaian teen a golden opportunity to improve

Andor starred in the CAF U-15 African Schools Championship, finishing as Ghana’s joint top scorer and earning the MVP of the tournament

The Ghanaian talent is set to strive in the respected Santos Academy that has produced a plethora of football stars

Fifteen-year-old Ghanaian football sensation John Andor is on the brink of a major breakthrough as he prepares for a two-month trial with Santos FC’s esteemed youth academy in Brazil.

The esteemed Santos Academy has produced exceptional talents, acknowledged by FIFA, such as the almighty Pele, Clodoaldo, Edu, Cesar Sampaio, Gabigol, Rodrygo, and Neymar Jr, who currently plays for the Brazilian side.

Ex-team of Pele, Santos of Neymar reportedly invites Ghana U15 star John Andor for a high-profile trial after scouting the Ghanaian prodigy.

Source: Getty Images

The young Ghanaian winger, who has caught the attention of scouts with his electric performances on the African and international stage, will soon have the chance to test his skills at one of the world’s most iconic football breeding grounds.

John Andor's rise

Andor's rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Representing Ghana in the recent CAF U-15 African Schools Football Championship held in Accra, he proved instrumental in his side’s campaign.

Operating both as a winger and a forward, he combined flair and effectiveness in attack, ending the tournament as one of Ghana’s leading scorers with two goals.

His consistent creativity and drive earned him the accolade of the nation’s Best Player of the tournament.

Andor had already left a lasting impression on international observers. Last month, he played a starring role at the Montelido Promise Tournament in Israel, where Ghana’s U-15 team emerged victorious, per Ghanasoccernet.

It was during this event that scouts from Santos renewed their interest in the youngster, having been tracking his progress for months.

John Andor, a big Ghana football star in the making

Whether surging down the wings or cutting inside to link up with teammates, he brings a level of maturity and tactical awareness rare in players his age.

His ability to influence games with both goals and assists has made him a vital asset in every team he’s represented.

The talented player is widely tipped by many to reach greater levels, and his early exploits show that he can make the cut.

John Andoh to trial at Neymar's Santos

The invitation to trial at Santos Academy is a landmark moment in Andor’s budding career as he follows the path of the famous dribbler, Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr of Santos acknowledges the fans after team's defeat in the match between Fluminense and Santos as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Maracana Stadium on April 13, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

For any young footballer, earning an opportunity to train and possibly develop within that environment is a dream come true—and for Andor, it represents a gateway to global recognition and top-level competition.

Though still early in his footballing journey, the Ghanaian starlet now faces the exciting challenge of proving himself in one of the most competitive youth systems in the world.

His upcoming stint in Brazil is more than just a trial; it's a statement of intent and a stepping stone toward a professional future that many believe is well within his reach.

Neymar's amazing dribble at Santos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the magical dribbling of Neymar during a Paulista league match between Santos and Noroeste in February this year.

The former Barcelona and PSG star, who failed to win the Ballon d'Or in his prime, produced an incredible piece of skill, leaving an opposition defender completely helpless in the middle of the park as the moment went viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh