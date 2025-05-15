Ex-AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has reportedly married for the fourth time after moving to Australia in 2023

The former Ghana and Barcelona star found love with Marsi, who played a key role in his spiritual journey

Their secret wedding marks a fresh start as Boateng embraces a life of faith and peace

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has quietly stepped into a new and more peaceful chapter of his life.

The 38-year-old has secretly tied the knot for the fourth time, several months after relocating to Australia in 2023.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has married for the fourth time after moving to Australia in 2023. Photos by Sebastian Gollnow/Bild.

Source: Getty Images

The former Tottenham midfielder originally moved to Australia as a TV pundit for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but fate had more in store than football.

According to German outlet BILD, the former AC Milan star fell in love with a woman named Marsi shortly after arriving down under.

The pair were recently seen walking hand-in-hand in the VIP section of Berlin’s newly launched Baller League, looking visibly happy and in love.

It is reported that the couple secretly said “I do” several weeks ago in a private ceremony.

Kevin Prince Boateng and his new wife look on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Türkiye on July 6, 2024 in Berlin. Photo by Reinaldo Coddou.

Source: Getty Images

Boateng, while confirming the marriage, chose not to reveal further details, only expressing joy about his current life.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's turbulent past to renewed faith

Boateng’s path to this new chapter has been far from easy.

While celebrated for his skill on the pitch, the former Portsmouth superstar has also faced many personal struggles off the field.

The ex-Black Stars forward has experienced several high-profile relationships throughout his career.

Boateng and Italian model Valentina Fradegrada ended their marriage in August 2023, just 14 months after their wedding, per The Sun.

The couple had tied the knot in June 2022 in a ceremony held in Siena, Italy, and also celebrated their union in the Metaverse, marrying on a digital version of the moon.

The event was unique, with Boateng stating he wanted to do something special for Fradegrada, as she brought him peace and inner calm.

The separation came as a surprise to fans, especially after Boateng deleted all photos with Fradegrada from his Instagram and removed her name from his profile.

Before that, he was married to television presenter Melissa Satta, with whom he shares a son, Maddox. That relationship ended in 2020, per Graphic Online.

K.P Boateng marries fourth wife

But through the storms, Boateng has seemingly found calm.

Marsi, his new wife, reportedly played a significant role in his spiritual transformation.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife in Berlin. Photo: Bild.

Source: UGC

During a difficult period marked by illness while in Australia, she introduced him to Christianity.

Through prayer and support, Boateng found renewed purpose and a stronger connection with God.

BILD also notes that Boateng has overcome previous battles with depression and alcohol.

Now living a life shaped by faith, the former footballer is embracing peace and positivity alongside his new wife.

What work does Kevin-Prince Boateng do now?

K.P Boateng is now the team manager for the Cage Tigers in Berlin’s Baller League, staying deeply connected to football despite no longer being able to play.

“I wish my body could keep up,” Boateng shared with BILD.

“If it were up to me, I’d still be out on the pitch. Our goal this year is to win, and we’ve already held two training camps. Playing with heart is what drives our team!”

KP Boateng scores 'golazo' in exhibition game

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Kevin-Prince Boateng's sensational strike during a friendly clash in Australia.

The ex-Ghana star featured for Ronaldinho XI in the Joga Bonito Tour, where they took on a Tim Cahill-led Australian side in an entertaining showdown.

