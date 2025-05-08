Shatta Wale, during a live interaction on TikTok, showcased his lavish lifestyle in his new mansion

The musician was seen playing basketball and later went for a swim while addressing his fans

Videos of Shatta Wale, which have emerged on social media, have garnered significant traction

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, on May 8, had a live TikTok interaction with fans in which he gave them a sneak peek of his lavish lifestyle at home.

The musician was in his $2m dream house in East Legon during the live show. The house is one of his most expensive purchases this year, alongside his brand-new dream car, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he reportedly splashed over 500K to acquire.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the On God hitmaker wearing a red basketball jersey was seen trying shots on a mini court overlooking his garage.

Shatta Wale tried some long shots and dunks. The dancehall musician paused in between his basketball workout to address fans online.

He talked about several topics, including Nigerian sensation VeryDarkman's arrest by the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The social commentator spent five days in custody following what the EFCC described as 'multiple petitions' lodged against him by unnamed individuals.

Despite the allegations, Shatta Wale rallied behind the controversial viral sensation, known for his blunt commentaries and online exposés on societal ills.

"VDM is one patriotic person that I love. He's real, even though he's not perfect. Shouts to all the Nigerians protesting for VDM," Shatta Wale said.

Shatta Wale took a break from the court to cool off in his swimming pool. He continued his live interaction from the pool as fans gifted him for entertaining and keeping them company.

The musician is a big supporter of content creators. Recently, he launched an appeal to the state to prioritise the content creator economy.

Shatta Wale's lavish lifestyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's lavish lifestyle.

wink_2wice said:

"shatta whyyyyyyyyyyy. anytime I feel u can't entertain again noooor then u bring something else😂😂😂😂pah pah pah."

🤴King_Carly😎 wrote:

"I heard someone say he’s heading straight to the Grammy but almost 15years he never reach🤔"

R🌸selyn💕🧸 remarked:

"Buh shatta is active paa oo coz 40 something years and he looks like 25 years old 🤭."

Low Key shared:

"Shatta started playing basketball, I was a kid who has been going to watch him at dansoman children's park."

De Lyrical Papa remarked:

"Just make money,humble yourself to Jehovah and choose Shatta wale as your Godfather. That's life and nothing else."

Mentry Azonto noted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 when sark said he is heading to the grammys I was in class one your man still no reach."

Stonebwoy plays table tennis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another music superstar had joined Nana Ama McBrown, Salma Mumin and other influencers at an all-star competition on May 1, 2025, where he showcased his love for table tennis.

Stonebwoy stepped out in style rocking a stylish vest and shorts styled with sneakers to hang out with fans. The musician's beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, showed him support as he competed in the game.

