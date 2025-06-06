Ghana's Abdul Rasheed Saminu has been dethroned as the world's fastest in 2025 after Trayvon Bromell's victory at the Diamond League

Saminu's briefly held accolade slipped from his hands as the American athlete Trayvon Bromell won the 100m event in Rome

Abdul Rasheed still holds the national record after shaving off 0.04 seconds from Benjamin Azamati's previous hallmark

Trayvon Bromell lit up the track in Rome on Friday, June 6, as he stormed to victory in the men’s 100-metre final at the Diamond League.

With an electric start and a commanding finish, the 29-year-old American clocked a stunning 9.84 seconds, the quickest time recorded this year.

Trayvon Bromell dethrones Ghana's Abdul Rasheed Saminu

The win puts Bromell at the top of the global sprint rankings, overtaking Ghana’s Abdul Rasheed Saminu, who briefly held the title of the world’s fastest man after a standout performance at the NCAA East Preliminaries.

Bromell’s lightning-fast sprint left some of the sport’s most recognised names trailing.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme ran a season-best 9.99 seconds to secure second place, while Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala followed closely with 10.01 seconds to round out the top three, per World Athletics.

American Fred Kerley, a two-time Diamond League finals winner, couldn’t find his rhythm and crossed the line in fifth with a time of 10.06 seconds.

Courtney Lindsey, also representing the U.S., finished sixth at 10.18 seconds. Italy’s Filippo Tortu clocked 10.19 seconds to come in seventh.

Further down the field, Japanese sprinter Sani Brown Abdul Hakim, who has Ghanaian roots, managed 10.31 seconds for eighth place.

Fellow Italian Chituru Ali brought up the rear, finishing in 11.21 seconds.

Trayvon Bromell’s best in three years

The Rome triumph marks Bromell’s fastest legal time since clocking 9.81 seconds at the U.S. Nationals in 2022, according to the Olympics.

With his trademark explosive start, the two-time world bronze medallist and Olympian never looked threatened as he charged down the track.

His 9.84 effort was also two hundredths of a second quicker than Kenny Bednarek’s previous world lead of 9.86, set at the Philadelphia Grand Slam Track meet. A time also set by Ghana's Abdul Rasheed Saminu.

Ghana's Saminu’s short-lived reign ends, but his star rises

Before Bromell’s blistering display in Rome, Abdul Rasheed Saminu had briefly held the title of the world’s fastest man.

The rising Ghanaian sprinter stunned the athletics world with a 9.86-second finish at the NCAA East Prelims. Abdul's personal best also eclipsed Benjamin Azamati’s national record of 9.90 seconds.

Though his reign lasted only a few days, Saminu’s performance remains a massive leap for Ghanaian athletics.

His incredible showing has cemented his place among the fastest men in the sport today.

