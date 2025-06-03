At just 17, Lamine Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games, helping Barcelona win a domestic treble

Barcelona’s wonderkid has responded with a cold confidence to Ballon d’Or debate after Ousmane Dembele surge

Barcelona rewarded Yamal’s incredible form with a six-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until at least 2031

Sensational 17-year-old Lamine Yamal has dropped a chilly take on the 2025 Ballon d’Or conversation following Ousmane Dembele’s rise as hot favourite to succeed Rodri.

Yamal has been praised by many after responding to questions about the prestigious accolade with refreshing humility and insight.

Lamine Yamal's great 2024/25 season

Yamal’s 2024/25 campaign was nothing short of spectacular as he produced lots of memorable moments in the Champions League, with his duel against Federico Dimarco among the highlights of the season.

According to Transfermarkt, in 55 appearances for Barcelona, the teenage sensation racked up 18 goals and 25 assists, helping the Catalan giants secure a domestic treble.

Under the guidance of manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona clinched La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España, while also making it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

These achievements didn’t go unnoticed. In recognition of his immense contribution, the club rewarded Yamal with a new six-year contract, tying him down until at least 2031, as announced on Barcelona's official website.

Yamal speaks about his Ballon d'Or chances

While many fans and pundits are busy speculating on who deserves the prestigious award, Yamal is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

While speaking to COPE during his time with the Spanish national team ahead of their Nations League semi-final clash with France, Yamal shared a thoughtful perspective on the Ballon d’Or discussion.

He expressed confidence in Spain’s chances on Thursday but emphasized that regardless of the outcome, he would choose the player who has been the best throughout the entire year.

The talented winger questioned the idea of letting a single game, like Thursday’s match or Dembele’s performance, dictate the vote, highlighting his preference for consistency over the long term.

His remarks appear to be a subtle critique of narratives that let single matches heavily influence year-long assessments.

Lamine Yamal eyes on trophies, not personal awards

The Euro 2024 winner made it clear that individual accolades are not his priority even though top individual honours like the Ballon d'Or represent the dream of many footballers.

“I don't think about the Ballon d'Or; I think you will end up badly if you only think about that. I think about winning trophies. Imagine if I win the World Cup and the UCL next year, then the Ballon d'Or will come by itself. But the most important thing is to enjoy football.”

