Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu became the fastest man in 2025 following his latest heroics on the tracks

The Nanumba-born sprinter clocked a world-leading sprint of 9.86 seconds at the NCAA East Preliminaries on Friday, May 30

His exploits on the tracks come off the back of his academic brilliance, where he bagged a degree at the University of South Florida

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is no longer just a rising star; he’s now the man to beat on the global sprinting stage.

In a stunning performance at the NCAA East Preliminaries, the 27-year-old Ghanaian speedster tore through the men's 100m quarterfinal in an electrifying 9.86 seconds, setting the fastest time in the world this year.

It was a performance that not only stunned the athletics community but also rewrote Ghana’s record books.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu shatters records to clock fastest time in the world

By crossing the line in that blistering time (9.86 sec), Saminu broke Benjamin Azamati’s previous national record of 9.90 seconds, shaving off 0.04 seconds with breathtaking precision.

His time also edged past Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi, who ran a personal best of 9.95 seconds in the same event, to lead the global charts for 2025.

That jaw-dropping run put him just 0.04 seconds shy of the NCAA record set by American sprint sensation Christian Coleman.

Fans celebrate Saminu's latest milestone

Supporters across social media were quick to celebrate his achievement.

Coming events cast their shadows: Saminu's journey to 9.86s world record

While the time may have shocked casual observers, those paying close attention to the sprint scene knew Saminu was building toward something special. His early-season form offered hints of what was to come.

The University of South Florida athlete lit up the indoor circuit, clocking a rapid 6.53 seconds in the 60m event—a time that earned him his third First Team All-American recognition.

That form carried into the outdoor season, where he opened with a wind-assisted 9.87 seconds in his first race, serving notice that he was ready to challenge the best.

Saminu’s recent rise is also anchored in his Olympic experience.

He proudly represented Ghana at the 2024 Paris Games, reaching the men’s 100m semifinals.

That exposure at the elite level seems to have sharpened both his focus and execution.

With Tokyo hosting the World Championships in September, Saminu’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu crosses the finish line at the 60m indoor event.

Source: Instagram

His confidence is soaring, his form is peaking, and his name is now on every radar in the sprinting world.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu bags degree in Communications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Abdul-Rasheed Saminu’s academic accomplishment in the United States.

The Ghanaian sprint sensation recently earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of South Florida.

Celebrating the milestone, Saminu shared a TikTok video beaming in his graduation gown and proudly displaying his graduation rings.

