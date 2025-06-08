Fans voiced disappointment with Lamine Yamal's performance in Spain’s Nations League final loss to Portugal

Despite a stellar season with Barcelona, fans are now questioning Yamal’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or

With Yamal underwhelming in the final, players like Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha may now have an edge in the Ballon d’Or race

Football Fans have taken to social media to make bold claims that Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or hopes have taken a hit following Spain’s defeat to Portugal in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League final.

The highly anticipated clash between the Iberian giants ended 2-2 after goals from Martin Zubimendi, Nuno Mendes, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lamine Yamal failed to shine against Portugal in the Nations League final. Photo: Crystal Pix.

Source: Getty Images

With neither side able to break the deadlock in extra-time, Portugal triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shootout after Spain captain Alvaro Morata missed his spot-kick.

While Alvaro Morata’s miss proved decisive, it was Yamal who drew most of the post-match criticism online.

Fans singled out the Barcelona prodigy for a subdued performance, especially in his one-on-one battles against Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes, who managed to keep him quiet for most of the match.

Portugal defender Nuno Mendes was involved in a duel with Lamine Yamal in the Nations League final. Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal, who has dazzled all season for Barcelona and played a key role in their domestic treble, had been considered a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Alongside fellow Barca star Raphinha, PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, he was among the frontrunners for the prestigious award.

Fans make bold Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or claim

However, Sunday’s final has sparked doubts among some fans, with several voicing the opinion that Yamal’s failure to deliver on the big stage could cost him the Ballon d’Or.

Posting on X, one fan wrote:

“Ballon Dor elect” Yamal hooked and outshined by “finished” 40 year old Ronaldo."

While another agreed, adding:

"No Yamal Ballon D'Or shouts anymore."

@losblancoszone added:

"Lamine Yamal is out of the Ballon d'Or race."

@garyalsmith posted:

"The Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or chat should DIE tonight. He will win it sooner, than later, but not this year."

@RobertoBandes commented:

"Whether you like it or not, Lamine Yamal not winning the Ballon d'Or this year would be the best thing for his career long term."

@CFC_Muk said:

"Yamal Ballon D’or charge destroyed by a 40 year old Ronaldo."

Portugal clinch second Nations League title

Portugal have secured their second UEFA Nations League crown, adding to their triumph in the competition’s inaugural edition in 2019.

The victory marks another major honour for captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was visibly emotional and brought to tears after Ruben Neves slotted home the decisive penalty to seal the win.

Nuno Mendes 'pockets' Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yamal was taught a football lesson when he came up against a formidable opponent in Nuno Mendes.

Despite a few flashes of brilliance from the Spanish youngster, he struggled to get past Mendes, who seemed to read his every move.

