Legendary Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on who deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was asked to choose between Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé

This year's award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 22, one month earlier compared to last year's event

Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in on the hotly debated 2025 Ballon d'Or race, and his stance is already stirring conversations.

This year’s battle for football’s most prestigious individual honour appears to be centred around two names: Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé.

Both players have dazzled in different ways across the calendar year, and while fans and pundits continue to argue their cases, Ronaldo has calmly shared his perspective.

Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in on who deserves the Ballon d'Or between Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, Fabrice Coffrini and Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembélé: Ronaldo picks Ballon d'Or favourite

The five-time Ballon d’Or recipient offered his thoughts at a presser ahead of the UEFA Nations League final, and although he didn’t shout it from the rooftops, the message between the lines was clear.

In his eyes, success in the Champions League should carry the most weight.

“In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win. But there is no consensus,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by Dairio AS, seemingly leaning toward Dembele, whose PSG side romped to a dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final.

The Al-Nassr forward also took the opportunity to shine a light on several other standout names from the French giants’ victorious European run while subtly questioning the credibility of individual accolades.

“I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Lamine could win, like Dembele or Vitinha, other emerging players… But individual awards are irrelevant.”

2025 Ballon d'Or: The case for Lamine Yamal

Still, for fans driven by performances and eye-catching moments, Lamine Yamal has become the people's favourite.

The 17-year-old’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary — and he’s not done yet.

After tearing through France’s defence in the Nations League semi-final, Yamal now gears up for an even bigger showdown against none other than Ronaldo himself.

Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts his name at the back of his shirt after scoring against France in the Nations League semi-final. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spain and Portugal will lock horns in the final on Sunday, June 8, in Munich, with the teenage maestro again expected to play a key role.

If Yamal guides La Roja to a second straight Nations League crown, it would add another layer to his already glittering year and give his Ballon d'Or chances a massive boost.

History beckons for Lamine Yamal

Should the Barcelona youngster go on to claim the prize in September, he would make history by becoming the youngest ever winner of the Ballon d’Or.

That record is currently held by Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario, who won it in 1997 at 21 years, 3 months, and 5 days, as noted by Givemesport.

Ronaldo warns Lamine Yamal's Spain

