Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal promised fireworks—and while it delivered, it wasn’t in the way many expected for teenage star Lamine Yamal.

After lighting up the 2024/25 season with FC Barcelona, the 17-year-old was widely tipped to torment defenders once again.

Portugal defender Nuno Mendes was involved in a duel with Lamine Yamal in the Nations League final. Photo by Maja Hitij - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

His form had fans believing he’d dance through Portugal’s backline like he had done all season in La Liga and against France in the semi-final. But on this occasion, things didn’t go according to script.

Nuno Mendes shuts the door on Lamine Yamal

Yamal came up against a formidable opponent in Nuno Mendes, and from the opening whistle, the PSG full-back made it clear he wasn’t in the mood to be part of any highlight reel.

Despite a few flashes of brilliance from the Spanish youngster, he struggled to get past Mendes, who seemed to read his every move.

Whenever Yamal looked to glide through, the Parisian defender was already a step ahead, snuffing out the danger.

But the most talked-about moment came not from a tackle or interception, but from a cheeky piece of skill.

How Mendes cooked Lamine Yamal

With Portugal playing out from the back, Yamal tried to press aggressively. Mendes, however, had other plans.

Cool and composed, he welcomed the pressure and delivered a moment of sheer elegance.

In one swift motion, Nuno used a clever first touch to drag the ball away from Yamal’s lunging foot. Then, with another silky touch, he glided past the teenager as if he weren’t even there.

Fans react to the Mendes masterclass vs Yamal

As expected, the internet went wild. The moment quickly made rounds online, with fans dropping witty and brutal reactions:

@TheSwedishRMA teased Lamine Yamal:

"Damm bro is getting cooked 😭😭😭"

@_aesthetic__guy wrote:

"Mendes gave Yamal a night to remember!!🔥"

@tom_proxy chimed in:

"Nah nuno is soo cold omg."

@mofaizanali commented:

"That was nasty 🥶"

@Perfeccionist7 mocked the teenage maestro:

"Baba collect."

@LavernSmith1223 summed up:

"Cook that fraud😂"

