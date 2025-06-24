American athlete Chris Robinson faced an awkward wardrobe mishap during the Ostrava Golden Spike meet

The 24-year-old had to push through the unexpected incident while racing to victory in the 400-metre hurdles in the Czech Republic

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly caught the moment, sparking a wave of reactions as the clip made the rounds on social media

American hurdler Chris Robinson turned an embarrassing on-track mishap into a golden moment at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Lining up for the men’s 400m hurdles, Robinson was clearly focused on putting in a strong performance.

But midway through the race, something completely unexpected disrupted his rhythm—his shorts refused to cooperate.

Chris Robinson overcomes wardrobe malfunction to win race. Photo credit: @TrackGazette/X and @jgault13/X.

Source: Twitter

Chris Robinson overcomes wardrobe malfunction to win race

The 24-year-old had to deal with a wardrobe malfunction that saw his privates repeatedly slipping out, forcing him to awkwardly readjust as he sprinted around the track.

Despite the distraction, Robinson pushed through.

Just when it seemed the issue had been handled, he clattered into the final hurdle, triggering the same problem once more.

Unfazed by the spectacle, the American crossed the finish line in first place, clocking an impressive 48.05 seconds, as noted by Defector.

This was his best time of the season and just a tenth shy of his personal record.

After sealing the win, he threw in a somersault celebration before collapsing on the track with a wide grin.

According to Reuters, his time was six hundredths of a second ahead of Brazil’s Matheus Lima, while the Czech Republic’s Vit Muller came in third with 48.41 seconds at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Robinson's wardrobe malfunction

As the footage made its way online, fans wasted no time in reacting. The mix of admiration and humour was impossible to miss on X (formerly Twitter).

@JuanG_Arango joked:

"He was running with three legs. That's cheating."

@EmmaAmpadu added with a laugh:

"He should be disqualified. That is an undue advantage. 😂"

@tetteh_akweh noted:

"Chale slow kraa."

@phathers1 couldn't believe what he saw:

"Should I laugh or cry 😂😂😂😂 Is he that huge or the pants? 😂😂😂😂"

@Coffiejunior3 instead took aim at the videographer:

"The cameraman needs to be fired."

@Khojo_HazardCR7 had the final word:

"His third leg gave him that record 😂"

Chris Robinson relaxes on the track with a wide grin after winning the 400-metre hurdle at the Ostrava Golden Spike. Photo credit: @jgault13X.

Source: Twitter

Despite the unexpected twist, Chris Robinson showed the mental fortitude of a true athlete, proving that even when things go south, focus and resilience can still carry you over the line.

5 athletic records that may never be broken

In another report, YEN.com.gh explored five athletics records that may stand unchallenged for years to come.

From lightning-fast sprints to staggering endurance milestones, these records have stood the test of time, continuing to elude even the most elite athletes.

Topping the list is Usain Bolt’s legendary 100m world record—a performance that reshaped the very definition of speed. And he’s in good company, as other jaw-dropping feats also remain untouched.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh