Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently shared a memorable experience from his trip to North Africa.

During his stay in Algeria, he was briefly arrested by local police for using his phone in public

The situation took a positive turn when he was let off the hook, thanks to his Ghanaian nationality and the influence of Asamoah Gyan

Freelance African vlogger Wode Maya recently shared a remarkable story about how the mere mention of football legend Asamoah Gyan got him out of a tricky situation during a trip to Algeria.

The travel content creator, known for his uplifting videos across Africa, was on one of his usual cross-country adventures when he had a run-in with law enforcement in North Africa.

Asamoah Gyan’s name rescued YouTuber Wode Maya from police arrest in Algeria. Photos by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images and Wodemaya/Facebook.

While exploring Algeria in search of compelling stories, Wode and his driver were stopped by the police for using a mobile phone while driving — a clear road traffic violation.

Though the content creator admitted fault, explaining he had distracted the driver during the journey, the officers were initially set on enforcing the law.

How Asamoah Gyan's name saved Wode Maya from arrest

In an attempt to explain himself further, Wode Maya told the officers he was from Ghana. And that simple admission unexpectedly changed everything.

One of the policemen lit up with a smile, waved them off the hook, and casually mentioned a name that every Ghanaian holds dear: Asamoah Gyan.

Recalling the moment, Maya was left both surprised and relieved.

“Because of you, man, we have been released,” he remarked in reference to the former Ghana captain.

Watch the video:

Fans celebrate Asamoah Gyan’s influence

The moment has sparked conversations online, with many hailing Gyan not just for his footballing prowess but also for how his name continues to open doors even off the pitch. YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from TikTok:

KWAKU GALAXY wrote:

"Good name is better than riches."

kofimensah3962 lauded Gyan:

"He’s a blessing to every Ghanaian ✌️"

Te_Amo summed up with a personal story:

"I get the same issue in Abu Dhabi crossing the line with a bike, and later we talked about sports, Gyan once played at Al Ain FC."

Wode Maya is one of the top and most influential YouTubers in Africa. Photo credit: Wodemaya/Facebook.

Asamoah Gyan’s legacy lives on

The 39-year-old may have hung up his boots, but his influence clearly stretches far beyond football fields.

From unforgettable goals at the FIFA World Cup to his heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations, the striker’s name continues to resonate around the world, per ESPN.

The former Black Stars captain still holds the record as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

His legacy isn't just written in goals but in goodwill, even at a random checkpoint in Algeria.

Lionel Messi praises Asamoah Gyan

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that Lionel Messi once recognised Asamoah Gyan as one of the most lethal goal scorers he had encountered.

For many Ghanaian fans, Messi’s remarks affirmed a long-held belief—that Gyan wasn’t just prolific but a striker whose consistency, drive, and big-game presence placed him firmly among Africa’s finest.

