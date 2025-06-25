Derek Boateng and Stephen Appiah shared a heartwarming moment at the La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon

The pair, regarded among the best midfielders Ghana has produced, joined other former stars in a casual kickabout

Both Derek and Stephen have retired from active football after a successful club career in Europe

Two of Ghana’s most beloved football legends, Derek Boateng and Stephen Appiah, shared a wholesome moment as they linked up once again.

The former Black Stars duo crossed paths at the famed La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon on Monday, June 23.

Derek Boateng and Stephen Appiah played for the Black Stars at various international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

Derek Boateng shares heartwarming reunion with Stephen Appiah

Now retired from professional football, both men joined a mix of ex-players and current stars for a kickabout on the park’s sandy pitch, continuing a growing tradition among local football legends.

In a video shared on social media and spotted by YEN.com.gh, the duo appeared at ease, chatting and laughing before stepping onto the field.

Derek, now involved in talent scouting, per CNN, wore a lemon-green bib over a casual tee and black shorts.

His dreadlocks were neatly tied back. Appiah, ever the style icon, now serves as deputy chairman of the Black Stars management committee, per Ghanasoccernet.

As the two shared a lighthearted moment by Derek’s parked white Range Rover, the 42-year-old couldn’t resist a playful jab in Ga, teasing his friend and former captain about playing time.

"Chale obaatwa eko aloo obaa ta bench, aloo obaaba mli second half?"

Which loosely translates to: "Would you want to play, sit on the bench, or join in the second half?"

Their banter sparked laughter and nostalgia online, quickly endearing fans who witnessed their chemistry and brotherhood.

Watch the video:

Fans react to heartwarming moment between Boateng and Appiah

Fans were quick to share their admiration for the two icons. Here’s a snapshot of what some had to say on TikTok:

Nana Yaw Jnr saluted Boateng:

"My favourite Ghanaian Spanish baller. The Xavi of Black Stars."

Raheemmclareef expressed longing:

"I still miss them though."

Ridwan Emissah Merick was in awe:

"What shows that this man can not play Black Stars?"

Mentality Liam went all in:

"No midfielder in Ghana’s history is better than him."

SolomonGRACE🌥$ůñ shared a memory:

"Junior Mayele... We lived in the same area those days at Accra Korle-Worko? Arena top."

Monday Stars: A football tradition at La Bawaleshie

These casual Monday sessions, known as Monday Stars at the La Bawaleshie Park, have become more than just a game.

Derek Boateng and Stephen Appiah during a Black Stars training session at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2010. Photo by Romain Costaseca.

It’s a space where footballers, past and present, gather to relax, reminisce, and reconnect.

Whether it’s a former Hearts of Oak captain or a Premier League alumnus, the field becomes a melting pot of stories, shared experiences, and pure football joy.

It’s not just about the ball anymore—it’s about brotherhood, mentorship, and keeping the flame alive for the next generation.

Stephen Appiah's son debuts at La Bawaleshie Park

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Stephen Appiah’s second son, Rodney, made a debut appearance at La Bawaleshie Park for a relaxed kickabout session.

Observant fans quickly picked up on the knee strap he wore on his left leg.

Despite battling injuries, the former Great Olympics midfielder remains determined to carry on his father’s proud football legacy.

