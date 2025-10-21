Arsenal managed to extend an impressive Champions League record on Tuesday evening as they recorded a convincing 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Viktor Gyokeres struck his first two Champions League goals for Arsenal as the Gunners produced a second-half attacking masterclass to pummel Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates.

The Gunners' set-piece did the damage yet again, as Declan Rice's fabulous free kick was on the money for Gabriel Magalhaes to break the deadlock early in the second half.

The Brazilian's customary header would astonishingly open the floodgates for an Atletico annihilation, as by the 70-minute mark, Gyokeres had bagged a brace and Martinelli had got in on the act to put the Gunners 4-0 to the good.

Diego Simeone's side were at least spared further humiliation as Mikel Arteta's men surged up to third place in the 36-team table - only behind Inter Milan and Barcelona - while Simeone's side sit smack-bang in the middle of the rankings in 18th.

It was another impressive showing from the Gunners, who opened their 2025-26 campaign in Europe with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao last month.

They followed that result with another 2-0 win, this time against Greek Super League side Olympiacos as goals from Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed victory at the Emirates.

Arsenal make UCL history

And this week, Arsenal not only secured three points but also a piece of history, becoming the first side in Champions League history to win seven consecutive matches against Spanish teams.

Their opening win in Bilbao last month came after back-to-back victories over Sevilla during the 2023-24 campaign, as well as victories over Girona and Real Madrid last season.

They beat Sevilla home and away, including a 2-1 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, and their impressive streak over Spanish opposition includes a 3-0 win over Los Blancos last season.

As many will remember, Declan Rice scored not one but two free-kicks to eliminate the La Liga giants from last season's Champions League campaign, winning the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Source: YEN.com.gh