Thomas Partey has come under intense criticism following Villarreal’s Champions League clash with Man City

The Black Stars deputy captain’s strong challenge on one of City’s key midfielders left the player injured

Partey and his Villarreal teammates will now shift focus to La Liga as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to the Citizens

Manchester City supporters have unleashed their fury online after Thomas Partey’s robust challenge left Nico González nursing an injury during their UEFA Champions League encounter on Tuesday, October 21.

The incident, which saw the Spanish midfielder limp off in clear discomfort, has reignited old tensions between City fans and the Ghanaian player.

Partey's challenge on Gonzalez

The flashpoint came early in the second half when Partey, who helped Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and González collided in a 50-50 duel.

Both lunged for the ball, but the impact saw the City midfielder remain on the turf clutching his foot.

Medical staff rushed to his aid, and after brief treatment, González was unable to continue.

He hobbled off the field in the 57th minute, making way for Mateo Kovacic as Pep Guardiola watched on with concern.

After the match, Guardiola offered an update on the 23-year-old’s condition, saying the team would assess the extent of the injury in the coming days.

“Nico had a knock on his feet, we will see,” said Guardiola, as cited by Manchester Evening News.

The Spanish tactician expressed hope his midfielder would recover in time for their weekend Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

González has been filling in as the team’s defensive anchor during Rodri’s spell on the sidelines after picking up a knock at Brentford.

City fans revive old grudges against Partey

While Guardiola remained calm, the fanbase was anything but. Many City supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Partey of recklessness, dredging up memories of a similar clash with Rodri in 2024 when the Ghanaian was still at Arsenal.

That collision left the Spanish midfielder with a knee injury, and for many fans, this latest incident felt like déjà vu.

@tuse11 fumed:

“How ironic. The same guy ended Rodri's career.”

@SerMarshal added:

“Partey has done it again. First it was Rodri now Nico.”

@kim_mashilo accused him of targeting City’s engine room:

“Thomas Partey has an agenda against our midfielders.”

@Ahmed_zari32 echoed that frustration:

“Partey injured Rodri last season, and now he tried to injure Nico. Is he on some mission against City?”

And @hantykunbi didn’t mince words:

“Partey, again! He’s a football terrorist.”

Despite the heated online exchanges, Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 win.

Erling Haaland struck early to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring streak, while Bernardo Silva added a second before halftime.

The victory lifted City to seven points from three matches, strengthening their grip on qualification.

For Villarreal, it was another disappointing night. The Yellow Submarine have collected just one point from three outings, leaving their knockout hopes hanging by a thread.

They will look to bounce back when they visit Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on October 25 in La Liga action, as noted by Sofascore.

Partey faces hostile reception at Spurs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey faced a hostile reception from Tottenham Hotspur fans during their Champions League clash on September 16, 2025.

The loud boos and chants directed at him were linked to his ongoing legal case in the United Kingdom.

