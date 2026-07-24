Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams revealed the new medal bonus package during a meeting with Team Ghana in Glasgow on July 24

Gold medallists stand to earn US$10,000 under the revised government scheme, with separate rewards set for silver and bronze finishes

Adams also announced a personal financial commitment on top of the official government package for every gold medal winner

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has announced a significantly enhanced medal bonus package for Team Ghana ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with gold medallists set to receive US$10,000 for their achievements.

Adams disclosed the improved incentive structure during a face-to-face meeting with Team Ghana in Glasgow, framing the revised rewards as a direct effort to push athletes towards their peak performances at the multi-sport event.

Ghana's New Medal Bonus Structure

Under the updated package, athletes who finish on the podium will be rewarded on a tiered basis. Silver medallists will receive US$3,000, while those who secure bronze finishes will earn US$2,000.

"We have increased the prize money for all our athletes. A gold medallist will be given US$10,000, while silver medallists will receive US$3,000 and bronze medallists US$2,000," Adams told Sporty FM.

Beyond the government's official scheme, the minister made a separate personal pledge to add US$1,000 to the earnings of every Ghanaian athlete who wins a gold medal at the Games.

"I have personally decided to add US$1,000 to each athlete's prize money," he said.

Minister Urges Discipline and National Pride

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation described the revised structure as a reflection of the government's commitment to recognising sporting excellence, improving athlete welfare and encouraging more Ghanaian competitors to reach the podium in Glasgow.

Adams also used the occasion to address Team Ghana directly, urging athletes, coaches and officials to approach the competition with discipline, determination and a strong sense of national pride. He assured the delegation of the government's continued backing throughout the duration of the Games.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow present Ghanaian athletes with an opportunity to build on the country's sporting legacy at one of the world's most prominent multi-sport competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh