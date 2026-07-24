A fierce rainstorm tore through parts of the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22

A 12-year-old girl identified as Asana died after a room collapsed on her, while several other residents sustained injuries

More than 40 houses were levelled by the storm, leaving dozens of families displaced and appealing for urgent government support

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A 12-year-old girl has died, and several residents have been injured after a violent rainstorm struck the Yendi Municipality in Ghana's Northern Region on Wednesday, July 22, destroying more than 40 homes and displacing numerous families.

The storm hit in the early hours of the morning, with the community of Meindogu, a suburb of Yendi, among the worst-affected areas.

A 12-year-old girl is dead and several residents injured after a violent rainstorm struck the Yendi Municipality. Credit: AUDU ALI MARTE/GEORGES GOBET

Source: Getty Images

Residents described the scale of damage as catastrophic.

Citi News reported that the deceased child, identified only as Asana, was killed when the walls of her family's home gave way during the storm. Her mother, Awabu Abukari, said the family was asleep when powerful winds tore off the roof before the structure eventually collapsed.

"The rains started in the night. I was inside with the children. All of a sudden, the roof caved in, and the room fell. The wall fell on my little girl, Asana, and she died. I've lost my child. The whole day we've not eaten because we are grieving. Now we have no place to stay. We are appealing for support," she said.

Another resident, Abukari Abu, suffered neck injuries while attempting to get his children to safety before the building came down on top of him. "When the rain started, the storm took off the roof of our house. I was trying to rescue the children. Suddenly, the rooms collapsed and fell on me and the children. We have nowhere to live now. We are appealing for urgent support," he said.

Beyond the loss of life and physical injuries, the storm destroyed household belongings, farm produce and other property, compounding the hardship for families already struggling.

The Assembly Member for the area described the situation as devastating and called on government authorities and well-meaning organisations to provide immediate relief to affected residents.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited Meindogu to assess the damage and acknowledged the destruction was extensive. They appealed to relatives and members of the public to offer temporary accommodation to displaced persons as relief efforts get underway.

Residents of the affected communities have called on the government, individuals and philanthropic organisations to provide urgent support to help them rebuild their homes and recover lost property.

Source: YEN.com.gh