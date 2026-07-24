Kumawood actor Ike Isaac, popularly known as Ike or "Macho," has reportedly passed away, with claims that he died nearly two years ago

The late actor became widely recognised for portraying bodyguards and security men in several Kumawood productions

News of his passing has resurfaced on social media, leaving many Ghanaians expressing shock after learning about his death

The reported death of Kumawood actor Ike Isaac, affectionately known as Ike or by his nickname "Macho," has resurfaced online, sparking emotional reactions from movie lovers across Ghana.

Kumawood fans react as actor Ike's reported death resurfaces. Image credit: 360 Media News, Xhabi, Sankofa Radio

Source: UGC

Although it is being reported that the actor passed away almost two years ago, many social media users say they are only now learning about his death.

The news has generated widespread discussions, with fans expressing disbelief that such a well-known face in Kumawood could have passed away without the information reaching a wider audience.

Ike remembered for bodyguard roles

Ike was a familiar face in the Kumawood movie industry, where he built a reputation for playing the role of a bodyguard, security officer, or strongman in numerous local films.

His muscular appearance and commanding presence made him a natural fit for such characters, earning him the nickname "Macho."

Watch the announcement of the death below:

While he rarely played lead roles, his performances left a lasting impression on viewers and helped make him one of the recognisable supporting actors in Kumawood.

Fans mourned as news resurfaces

Following the renewed attention to his passing, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Several fans shared memories of watching him in Kumawood classics, describing him as a talented performer whose contributions to the local film industry should not be forgotten.

Although details surrounding his death remain limited, the resurfaced reports have reminded many of the important role he played in Ghana's movie industry.

Fans continue to honour his memory, with many praying that he rests in peace and thanking him for the entertainment he brought to audiences over the years.

Atinka TV's Maame Korea reportedly passes away

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran TV and radio presenter Maame Korea passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Known privately as Mrs Ama Wood, Maame Korea built her career hosting flagship shows on Metro TV Ghana, Atinka FM and Atinka TV.

Close associates of the broadcaster announced her passing through their WhatsApp statuses, mourning the loss of the media figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh