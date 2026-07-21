Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, real name Rexford Adu Ntim, has become the subject of an alleged video leak circulating on social media

Amid the trend, the Ghanaian radio personality, who is popular for celebrating classical Ghanaian music across TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, shared a new video

The new TikTok video, which showed DJ KA with rapper Kweku Flick and media personality El Lizato, has drawn more backlash amid the ongoing controversy

Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following the alleged leak of a private video.

DJ KA's latest TikTok video amid his alleged leak trend triggers more disappointment and backlash. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian radio personality has built a loyal following across TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, where he is best known for championing and celebrating classical Ghanaian music.

That wholesome public image now sits in sharp contrast to the chatter spreading across social media platforms.

DJ KA's alleged leak video trends online

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Ghanaians woke up to the news of DJ KA's alleged leak. Reactions online have been dominated by surprise, with many users questioning why the presenter allowed himself to be recorded in the first place.

The incident fuelled widespread discussion about the responsibilities public figures carry when it comes to protecting their personal privacy.

Adding fuel to the fire, DJ KA posted a TikTok video showing him spending time with rapper Kweku Flick and media personality El Lizato, the pair appearing relaxed and sharing a meal together.

Rather than shifting the conversation, the post drew even more scrutiny from his audience.

DJ KA's video draws over 4,000 reactions

Within roughly ten hours of going live, DJ KA's TikTok video had racked up more than 4,000 reactions, with a significant portion of the comments directed at the ongoing controversy.

Many users used the comment section to criticise and lambaste the presenter, making clear that the leak had not blown over as quickly as some may have hoped.

DJ KA has not publicly addressed the situation at the time of writing.

Watch DJ KA's TikTok video below:

Reactions to DJ KA's first video amid trend

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the criticisms below.

Ama shugarh 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 said:

"The way I respect this man errrr."

Maame Serwaa said:

"Oh bro ….I respected you paa ooo🥲."

🍷PRINCE KECHH💙 said:

"But why did you record it."

yungrichz said:

"Oh bro with all the advice u Dey give us bro 😁😁😂."

abenashiners said:

"awwwww I wasn't expecting this from you kroaa you have disappointed me Dj 🤔."

Miss° Jane❣️🌹said:

"Heeer the thing pain me rough the way I respect this man eer😒but in life obiaa wo ne nanso."

Erastus Donkor speaks on DJ KA's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erastus Asare Donkor had spoken out on the controversy surrounding an alleged video of DJ KA.

Erastus appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage.

The journalist's post has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning DJ KA's own role in the video's existence.

Source: YEN.com.gh