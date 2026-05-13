Andy Appiah-Kubi Breaks Silence on Asante Akim North MP OK Frimpong's Arrest

The former Asante Akim North MP has urged the public to avoid rushing to judgement following the detention of sitting MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong

He stressed the importance of due process, noting that the law presumes innocence until proven guilty in court

Appiah-Kubi also clarified that parliamentary immunity is limited and does not shield MPs from criminal investigation or prosecution

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The former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has weighed in on the recent detention of the constituency’s sitting representative, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

Appiah-Kubi, a legal professional, cautioned against premature judgement following reports that Frimpong was intercepted at Schiphol Airport.

Andy Appiah-Kubi breaks his silence on Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong's arrest in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Andy Appiah-Kubi & Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The detention is reportedly linked to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) inquiry into alleged financial misconduct involving approximately US$32 million, including claims of money laundering and romance scams.

Presumption of innocence remains paramount

In a report by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the former lawmaker emphasised the importance of due process.

He noted that while the situation is regrettable, the law requires that an individual be treated as innocent until a court decides otherwise.

“It is very unfortunate that a thing like that has happened. But professionally, I understand that a person is deemed to be innocent until proven guilty and, therefore, I would not jump to conclusions. He has the right to defend himself, and I am sure he will exercise that right,” he remarked.

Appiah-Kubi pointed out that, at this stage, the claims circulating against Frimpong are merely assertions. He urged the public to remain patient as the situation develops, noting that formal charges have yet to be preferred.

“So, for now, every allegation remains an allegation that has not been proven and, therefore, I will consider them still as allegations,” he said.

“It is my prayer that we understand the situation as it is now and exercise the capacity to wait until charges are preferred. So, for now, they have not even preferred charges. So, we are still privy only to allegations without law,” he added.

Clarification on the limits of parliamentary immunity

Addressing public discourse regarding the protections afforded to lawmakers, the former MP dismissed the notion that Members of Parliament possess blanket immunity from criminal prosecution.

He clarified that such protections are strictly limited to the performance of parliamentary duties and physical presence in the House.

“Even in Ghana, there is no immunity for wrongdoing or criminal action. There is no immunity. This is a wrongful interpretation of our statute,” he explained. He further noted that immunity only covers an MP “in your presence in Parliament, on your way to Parliament, and on your way from Parliament.”

Ohene Kwame Frimpong detained in Netherlands

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong has allegedly been detained in the Netherlands amid an FBI investigation.

Allegations against the politician include money laundering and romance scams linked to $32 million in fraudulent activity.

The Parliament of Ghana acknowledged Frimpong's detention and is seeking details from the mission in the Netherlands.

Source: YEN.com.gh