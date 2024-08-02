Ghanaian boxer Freezy McBones has announced that legendary boxer Azumah Nelson will be his coach in the upcoming bout against Steve Crame

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has announced that he will train under the legendary Azuma Nelson for his upcoming bout against Steve Crame in Kumasi.

In a tweet announcing the great news, Freezy Macbones noted that the legendary boxer is already in his camp training him for the match.

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones is taking lessons from Azumah Nelson for upcoming bout.

Source: Facebook

"I'm thrilled to welcome the legendary Azuma Nelson to my corner as my coach for my upcoming bout in Kumasi!" he said.

Freezy McBones to compete against Steve Crame

Freezy McBones will soon compete against his British contender, Steve Crame. The much-anticipated bout is scheduled for September 24, 2024.

Many believe it will be a tough bout, given the rich experiences of both parties. However, Freezy Macbones has expressed confidence in winning the bout under Azumah Nelson's mentorship, given his unparalleled experience and expertise.

He shared a video of himself taking boxing lessons from the legend Azumah Nelson.

Netizens react to Azumah and Macbones' collaboration

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the collaboration and took to the comment section to express their views.

@ericboatenggh wrote:

"I wish I can translate the song for the guy."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Follow who knows road."

@yawboatbright wrote:

"I hope you taking great lessons from him to better yourself and career. All de best. God bless the legend Azumah Nelson."

@SackBontaleAFC wrote:

"Azumah be fit wai. Still got the technique."

@OneRaymondRay wrote:

"Best decision ever!." Now, you can even fight Oleksandr Usyk."

@kwabbyfred wrote:

"I fear for the guy ooo Asem mp3 nipa Ampa."

@AmSamuelish wrote:

"A step in the right direction. Let's "Zum Zum" this bout with a massive win."

@Akuapem_Brother wrote:

"Can someone translate the song to the brit? The Ghanaian in Washington DC."

