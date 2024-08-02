Azumah Nelson Takes On Coaching Role For Freezy McBones In Upcoming Bout
- Ghanaian boxer Freezy McBones has announced that legendary boxer Azumah Nelson will be his coach in the upcoming bout against Steve Crame
- The renowned Ghanaian boxer will be competing against his British opponent on Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted over the collaboration and took to the comment section to express their views
Renowned Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has announced that he will train under the legendary Azuma Nelson for his upcoming bout against Steve Crame in Kumasi.
In a tweet announcing the great news, Freezy Macbones noted that the legendary boxer is already in his camp training him for the match.
"I'm thrilled to welcome the legendary Azuma Nelson to my corner as my coach for my upcoming bout in Kumasi!" he said.
Freezy McBones to compete against Steve Crame
Freezy McBones will soon compete against his British contender, Steve Crame. The much-anticipated bout is scheduled for September 24, 2024.
Many believe it will be a tough bout, given the rich experiences of both parties. However, Freezy Macbones has expressed confidence in winning the bout under Azumah Nelson's mentorship, given his unparalleled experience and expertise.
He shared a video of himself taking boxing lessons from the legend Azumah Nelson.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Azumah and Macbones' collaboration
Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the collaboration and took to the comment section to express their views.
@ericboatenggh wrote:
"I wish I can translate the song for the guy."
@Lechiboroni wrote:
"Follow who knows road."
@yawboatbright wrote:
"I hope you taking great lessons from him to better yourself and career. All de best. God bless the legend Azumah Nelson."
@SackBontaleAFC wrote:
"Azumah be fit wai. Still got the technique."
@OneRaymondRay wrote:
"Best decision ever!." Now, you can even fight Oleksandr Usyk."
@kwabbyfred wrote:
"I fear for the guy ooo Asem mp3 nipa Ampa."
@AmSamuelish wrote:
"A step in the right direction. Let's "Zum Zum" this bout with a massive win."
@Akuapem_Brother wrote:
"Can someone translate the song to the brit? The Ghanaian in Washington DC."
Freezy Macbones visits Otumfuo, receives his blessings
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones on a visit to Manhyia Palace has surfaced on social media.
The renowned boxer could not conceal his joy as he met with the traditional ruler who blessed his boxing gloves ahead of his game with Ibrahim Labaran.
Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.
