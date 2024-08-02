Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson will be in Freezy MacBones' corner for his next bout

The Ghanaian fighter will face British boxer Steven Crame at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in September

Azumah Nelson won several titles during his days as a boxer and was champion in two divisions

Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has included the legendary Azumah Nelson in his corner ahead of his upcoming bout with British fighter Steven Crame.

The fight which is set to be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 21, 2024, is expected to draw huge crowds as MacBones fights for the first time in his native Kumasi.

While preparing for the big bout, the fighter announced that Azumah Nelson would be on his coaching team.

He posted on social media: "Big announcement! I'm thrilled to welcome the legendary Azuma Nelson to my corner as my coach for my upcoming bout in Kumasi! I'm honored to learn from the best and I'm confident that together, we're going to make a statement in the ring! Thank you, Coach Azuma."

Meanwhile, in a video shared on X, Azumah Nelson showed no signs of aging as he displayed quick sparring skills as MacBones' coach.

The 66-year-old won so many titles during his fight career and retired with a record of 38 wins in 47 fights, per BoxRec.

Freezy MacBones returns to pro boxing

Following his defeat in the qualifiers for the Olympic Games in Senegal, MacBones reverted to professional boxing, winning his last two bouts in Ghana.

He defeated Gabriel Adoku and Ibrahim Labaran to set up his next bout against Crame in Kumasi.

MacBones is gradually building his profile after he became an internet sensation following his victory over Darryl Sharp in 2023. His story of leaving Ghana in search of greener pastures in the United Kingdom to becoming a boxer inspired many.

Freezy MacBones defeats Labaran Ibrahim

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Seth Gyimah, popularly called Freezy Macbones defeated Ibrahim Labaran in the Power of the Fight bout on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan and other celebrities attended the event. Freezy won via technical knockout in the fourth round after Labaran suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Labaran's injury prevented him from continuing, which resulted in Freezy's fourth win in professional boxing.

