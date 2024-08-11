Hasaacas Ladies got off to a poor start at the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League qualifiers

The Ghana Women's Premier League champions were held to a goalless draw in their opener

The Ghanaian side will face Edo Queens after their game against Ominisport Etincelle

Ghana women's Premier League champions, Hasaacas Ladies had a tough start to their WAFU Zone B qualifiers after a stuttering draw in their opener against Ominisports Etincelle.

The Ghanaian giants, who were hoping to get off to a good start after making a return to the competition for the first time in three years, huffed and puffed to find the back of the net.

Hasaacas Ladies line up for their game against Ominisports Etincelle at the WAFU Zone B Championship. Photo: @kweku_lawrence.

However, a strong and spirited display from the less-fancied Etincelle saw the game end without a goal.

Hasaacas Ladies, the runners-up of the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions League, will next face Nigeria's Edo Queens while Etincelle engages AS Garde National of Niger.

Only the winner from the seven-team tourney qualifies for the CAF Women's Champions League later this year.

Hasaacas Ladies miss Mukarama

Speaking to women's football expert, Ibrahim Zibrilla, the Ghanaian journalist noted that the absence of Abdulai Mukarama could derail the chances of Hasaacas Ladies.

The Black Queens forward, who ended the season as the club's top-scorer failed to make the trip to Ivory Coast.

"Mukarama is a huge player for Hasaacas Ladies and her presence could have added extra motivation to the team. Watching the game, it was obvious Hasaacas Ladies lacked the end product despite creating some decent chances," he told Yen.com.gh.

"Usually, in tournaments like this teams grow into the competition. However, when you look at the experience of a club like Hasaacas Ladies, they should be hitting the ground running as early as possible.

"It is not all lost, I believe they can still make it out of the group but Mukarama remains a huge loss."

