Anthony Joshua's next fight was arranged just minutes after his defeat to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on Saturday night.

Joshua had aimed to become only the fourth man in history to claim the heavyweight title three times as he faced Dubois at Wembley Arena.

However, Dubois emerged victorious, knocking Joshua out in the fifth round to retain his IBF title.

With the fight behind him, boxing fans are already speculating about what's next for the 34-year-old Anthony Joshua, and it seems the answer may already be clear.

Had Joshua won on Saturday, a highly anticipated showdown with the winner of the Usyk-Fury rematch in December would likely have been on the horizon.

Instead, it appears Joshua will trigger the rematch clause in his contract and face Daniel Dubois again sometime next year.

"I think he [Joshua] will exercise that rematch clause, I think that's a given," said Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn post-fight.

"He'll need a rest and it's a dangerous fight, this guy is growing in confidence all the time.

"He'll believe he can hurt Dubois, he'll believe he can beat him. But full credit to Daniel Dubois, he deserves all the credit, it was a great performance.

"I think that 2025 is going to be an interesting year for Anthony Joshua, one way or another, but he will definitely be back and whether it's against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, whoever, you're going to be entertained."

How Joshua made more money than Dubois

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Joshua and his opponent Daniel Dubois made a huge sum of money after their all-British heavyweight title fight

Dubois is expected to earn a fixed fee of around $4.6 million, which could increase to $13 million depending on the pay-per-view sales.

According to Sporty Salaries, as per Marca, Joshua is guaranteed to earn $7.9 million, which could also increase to more than $30 million with a pay-per-view fee.

