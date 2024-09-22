IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has been urged to take charge like a true champion after upsetting Anthony Joshua

Dubois knocked out Joshua in the fifth round, having scored three knockdowns at the end of round four

The young fighter legitimises himself as a heavyweight champion, having held the belt on interim

Fresh off his brutal KO win over former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, reigning IBF boss Daniel Dubois has been tipped to become one of the great boxers in the current generation.

Dubois retained the IBF world heavyweight title, which he claimed after Usyk vacated it in June, with a crushing fifth-round knockout at Wembley, propelling him into the boxing elite.

Daniel Dubois knocked out Anthony Joshua to retain his IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Big fights loom for the dynamite-fisted 27-year-old Londoner, who defied expectations by overwhelming Joshua, per DAZN Boxing.

Dubois is now tipped to surpass the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and other top-tier fighters—if he can maintain the same dominance in future bouts.

A Rising Star

Dubois’ career trajectory has been one of steady progress, and his win over Joshua is seen as a major breakthrough.

Ghanaian boxing journalist Prince Dornu Leiku believes the British heavyweight now has what it takes to challenge the likes of Usyk and Fury, two of the most respected names in the sport.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"It's a huge upset for Dubois. No one expected him to win, but he and his team had a solid game plan. He went after Joshua, and that approach paid off."

"Dubois now has to step up to the plate and act as a big boy. He defeated Joshua but he was too looking like he was controlling the bout.

He now needs to rise to the occasion and take charge like a true contender. He beat Joshua, but at times it felt like he wasn't fully in control of the fight. I'm certain Dubois will be eager for a rematch with Usyk.

"I'm sure Dubois would want to fight Usyk again.

Usyk and Fury are set to clash later this year, with the winner likely to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

However, Dubois’ performance has added his name to the list of potential future challengers.

His path to heavyweight greatness is now clearer than ever, but it’s up to him to seize the opportunity, command the ring, and continue delivering knockout performances.

If he can do that, the sky is the limit for the man many now believe could be the future face of heavyweight boxing.

How Joshua made more money than Dubois

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Joshua and his opponent Daniel Dubois made a huge sum of money after their all-British heavyweight title fight

Dubois is expected to earn a fixed fee of around $4.6 million, which could increase to $13 million depending on the pay-per-view sales.

According to Sporty Salaries, as per Marca, Joshua is guaranteed to earn $7.9 million, which could also increase to more than $30 million with a pay-per-view fee.

