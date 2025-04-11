Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has taken a decisive action in connection to Gabriel Olanrewaju's tragic passing

The Sports Minister's action is aimed at bringing finality to the issues surrounding the death of the 40-year-old pugilist

Olanrewaju, a veteran Nigerian boxer, sadly passed away at Korle-Bu after he had collapsed during a bout on March 29

In a decisive move aimed at addressing the tragic loss of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams Iddie, has initiated a formal investigation to uncover the events that led to the athlete's sudden death.

Olanrewaju collapsed during a boxing contest against Jonathan Mbanugu at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom and later succumbed at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has taken a serious action to uncover the truth behind Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju's tragic death.

Source: Twitter

His passing has ignited urgent conversations around the health, safety, and preparedness of professional athletes, particularly in high-impact sports like boxing.

Sports Minister's action to uncover the truth behind Olanrewaju's death

Recognising the critical nature of the incident, Adams — who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem — wasted no time in assembling a specialised seven-member committee.

The goal is simple yet significant: to establish the exact sequence of events that culminated in the unfortunate demise of the veteran pugilist and ensure such tragedies are not repeated, per the PUNCH.

Who’s on the seven-member committee?

The committee, designed to reflect a cross-section of expertise from law, medicine, and boxing, is chaired by Ambassador Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarteifio — a seasoned legal practitioner and former Consul General of the Swedish Honorary Consulate. Joining him are:

Peter Zwennes Esq. – Former President of the Ghana Boxing Authority and respected legal mind

Ekow Asmah – Long-serving sports journalist and prominent voice in boxing literature

Samuel Bartels Esq. – Telecommunications attorney and columnist with strong links to sporting affairs

Eddie Pappoe – Highly-rated Ghanaian boxing judge with decades of ringside experience

Mrs. Juliana Addo-Yobo Esq. – Legal professional and secretary to the committee

Dr. Martin Engmann – Renowned sports physician and former Black Stars team doctor

What are their terms of reference?

The terms of reference, shaped to leave no stone unturned, centre around five critical areas:

Establish the cause and events that led to Olanrewaju’s collapse and subsequent death on March 29, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Evaluate the actions of event promoters and organisers — specifically whether global safety protocols were adhered to before and during the bout. Scrutinise licensing procedures from Nigeria’s boxing authorities to determine if the late boxer met the appropriate qualifications and was medically cleared for an international match. Assess official conduct, both individually and collectively, with a mandate to recommend disciplinary action where lapses or negligence are found. Recommend improvements in technical oversight and medical response mechanisms to better protect athletes in future competitions.

The committee will also be empowered to address any other matters it deems relevant in restoring the sport’s integrity and protecting the well-being of all participants, per MetroTV Online.

Why the Sports Minister's decisive action matters

Much like in professional football, where player welfare is increasingly prioritised with concussion protocols and load management systems, this probe offers an opportunity to elevate safety benchmarks in boxing.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has vowed to probe the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju to its logical conclusion.

Source: Twitter

Just as football clubs are held accountable for player health via pre-match assessments and ongoing fitness monitoring, the same scrutiny is now being extended to the boxing ecosystem — from organisers to officials.

By setting up this committee, the Sports Ministry is not only responding to a tragic incident but is also reinforcing a culture of accountability and systemic reform.

